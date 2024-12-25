Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 63%

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Amcor's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 47% ownership

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 63% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Amcor.

View our latest analysis for Amcor

NYSE:AMCR Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Amcor?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Amcor does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Amcor, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:AMCR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2024

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Amcor. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 7.5% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.8% and 6.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Story Continues