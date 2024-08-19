Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.125

The board of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of September, with investors receiving $0.125 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Amcor's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 87% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 61.8%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 63% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Amcor Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.50. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Amcor hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Amcor has been growing its earnings per share at 6.8% a year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Amcor's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Amcor is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

