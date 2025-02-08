AMC Networks' (NASDAQ:AMCX) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AMC Networks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$392m ÷ (US$4.8b - US$725m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

So, AMC Networks has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured AMC Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for AMC Networks .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at AMC Networks. About five years ago, returns on capital were 18%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect AMC Networks to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On AMC Networks' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 74% in the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

AMC Networks does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

