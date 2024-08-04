AMC Entertainment Holdings Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: In Line With Expectations

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.03b (down 24% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: US$32.8m (down by 481% from US$8.60m profit in 2Q 2023).

US$0.10 loss per share (down from US$0.057 profit in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AMC Entertainment Holdings Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.8% growth forecast for the Entertainment industry in the US.

Performance of the American Entertainment industry.

The company's shares are down 4.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with AMC Entertainment Holdings (at least 3 which are concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

