AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AMC Entertainment Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0045 = US$33m ÷ (US$9.0b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, AMC Entertainment Holdings has an ROCE of 0.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 8.4%.

What Can We Tell From AMC Entertainment Holdings' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at AMC Entertainment Holdings. To be more specific, the ROCE was 3.8% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on AMC Entertainment Holdings becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 94% during the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

AMC Entertainment Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

