Amazon (AMZN, Financial) has outperformed major indices like the Dow Jones in recent months, with stock rallied 20% over the past 3 months, significantly surpassing the broader market gain of 8.5%. Although the stock has cooled slightly to $209.09, down 3.7% from its 52-week high of $215.90 in mid-November, AMZN shares have surged 20.8% over the last three months, compared to the Dow's 8.7% increase. Over the past year, AMZN has risen by 42.1%, far outpacing the Dow's 26.8% gain.

Amazon Surges 20% in 3 Months, Outpacing Dow by More Than 12%

A significant portion of Amazon's growth comes from the North American region, contributing 63% to its revenue. The company's strength lies in its advertising technology, cloud services via AWS, and strategic acquisitions like Whole Foods. Additionally, Amazon's $8 billion acquisition of AI firm Anthropic has bolstered its position as a leader in AI-driven cloud computing.

With initiatives like Echo's digital advertising business and the launch of Amazon Haul, its new budget e-commerce platform, Amazon is solidifying its market leadership. However, competition in the internet retail sector remains strong. eBay (EBAY, Financial) has shown even better performance, with a 45.1% YTD gain. Nevertheless, Amazon's ongoing technological investments and market expansion ensure its ability to sustain its advantage in the competitive landscape.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

