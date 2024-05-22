Advertisement
Canada markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,468.16
    +2.79 (+0.01%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,321.41
    +13.28 (+0.25%)
     

  • DOW

    39,872.99
    +66.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7319
    -0.0017 (-0.23%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.93
    -0.73 (-0.93%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    95,603.38
    -1,316.61 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.80
    -26.62 (-1.74%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,419.10
    -6.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,098.36
    -4.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4140
    -0.0230 (-0.52%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,781.75
    -17.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.10
    +0.24 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,383.10
    -33.35 (-0.40%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,617.10
    -329.83 (-0.85%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6747
    -0.0007 (-0.10%)
     

Amazon Web Services to invest $17.02 billion in data centres in Spain

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Toronto

MADRID (Reuters) - Tech giant Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Wednesday it will invest 15.7 billion euros ($17.02 billion) in data centres in Spain's Aragon region as it upgraded its growth plan in the country.

The new investment plan replaces a previous one announced in 2021, when the company said it would invest 2.5 billion euros in the country.

The company did not specify over what period it will disburse the 15.7 billion euros.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)