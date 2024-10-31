Amazon reports boost in quarterly profits, exceeds revenue estimates as it invests in AI

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon reported a boost in its quarterly profits Thursday and exceeded revenue estimates, sending the company's stock up in after-hours trading.

For the three months that ended on Sept. 30, the Seattle-based tech giant posted a revenue of $158.9 billion, higher than the $157.28 billion analysts had expected.

Amazon said it earned $15.3 billion, higher than the $12.21 billion industry analysts surveyed by FactSet had anticipated. Amazon earned $9.9 billion during the same period last year. Earnings per share were $1.43, higher than analysts’ expectations of $1.14.

Net sales increased 11% compared with the third quarter of 2023, Amazon said.

Thursday’s report offers a last look at Amazon’s business before the start of the holiday shopping season, the busiest time of year for the retail industry.

“As we get into the holiday season, we’re excited about what we have in store for customers,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon's president and CEO. “We kicked off the holiday season with our biggest-ever Prime Big Deal Days and the launch of an all-new Kindle lineup that is significantly outperforming our expectations; and there’s so much more coming."

The company said it expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $181.5 billion and $188.5 billion, compared with the $186.29 billion forecast by analysts.

The better-than-expected earnings come after Amazon missed revenue estimates last quarter,.

Amazon reported its core online retail business pulled in $61.41 billion in revenue this in the third quarter. Those figures include sales from the company’s popular Prime Day shopping event held in July. Though Amazon does not disclose how much revenue comes from the 48-hour shopping bonanza, it said this year’s event resulted in record sales and more items sold than ever before.

The e-commerce company held another discount shopping event for Prime members earlier this month, a strategy it rolled out two years ago in order to ahead of the holiday shopping season. Sales for that event will be included in Amazon’s fourth quarter earnings report.

The company’s results follow other earning reports this week from tech giants such as Microsoft, Meta and Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet.

Amazon Web Service, the company’s cloud computing unit and a main driver of its artificial intelligence ambitions, reported a 19% increase in sales to $27.5 billion. The boost in sales comes as the company, like others of its caliber, is ramping up investments in data centers, AI chips and other infrastructure needed to support the technology.

