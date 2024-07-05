Amazon Prime Day: 10 Items for Less Than $25

Julie Clopper / Getty Images

Amazon shoppers know Prime Day is the closest thing to Black Friday that summer has to offer, and with sales running July 16 and 17, the biggest name in e-commerce is offering two days of epic deals. Prime members can rejoice in their retailing with some of the lowest prices around for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Prime Day deals, or even early Prime Day deals, are now happening. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can take part in the sales event of the year. The following is a look at 10 of the hottest Prime Day sales and discounts for yourself or people on your gift list for under $25.

Brita Metro Filter Water Pitcher

Original price: $25.79

Prime Day deal: $15.99

Discount markdown: -38%

Staying hydrated while saving is a refreshing change of pace. The Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher is BPA-free and features a SmartLight filter change indicator and is the equivalent of replacing about 1,800 plastic water bottles a year. Saving money and the world a little bit at a time is definitely something you can drink to.

Covergirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss

Original price: $11.99

Prime Day deal: $6.20

Discount markdown: -48%

This year’s Amazon Prime sales event is a great time to stock up on name-brand beauty products. This Covergirl lip gloss is a vegan formula and is cruelty free. It is infused with hyaluronic acid, acai, goji and black elderberries and comes in a variety of shades and flavors.

Tauri iPhone 15 Case

Original price: $20.99

Prime Day deal: $12.99

Discount markdown: -38%

Make sure you’re protecting your phone while busting about this summer. This iPhone 15 case comes with military-grade drop protection and is considered shockproof.

Sojos Sunglasses for Women and Men

Original price: $19.99

Prime Day deal: $13.59

Discount markdown: -32%

These Sojo unisex aviator glasses are a great way to keep the glare away on bright and sunny days. These shades are retro 1990s throwbacks that feature polarized lenses and come in a variety of colors and styles.

2-Pack European Travel Plug Adaptor

Original price: $19.99

Prime Day deal: $15.29

Discount markdown: -24%

If you are getting some European traveling in this summer, make sure to pack prepared. These plug adaptors can save not only money if you buy during Prime Day but also some headaches when trying to charge your electronics while overseas.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Original price: $34.99

Prime Day deal: $24.99

Discount markdown: -29%

If you have an Amazon Fire HD TV device, then the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro could add some convenience to your streaming experience. It includes a remote finder, backlit buttons and TV controls.

Belif Moisturizing Bomb Toner

Original price: $30.00

Prime Day deal: $22.99

Discount markdown: -24%

Belif is a premium name in the skincare game, so it’s nice when you can fetch a good price on beauty products you might be buying anyway. This moisturizing toner from Belif comes with ceramide and is designed to heal, soothe and restore your dry skin.

Olay Prime and Protect SPF 35 Face Sunscreen

Original price: $19.99

Prime Day deal: $14.99

Discount markdown: -25%

Protecting your skin from the sun is imperative, especially during the summer months. Luckily, Prime Day falls in July so you can both protect and save. Olay offers this lightweight sunscreen that is good for skin types.

Baleaf Biker and Yoga Shorts

Original price: $26.99

Prime Day deal: $14.98

Discount markdown: -44%

Staying active and stylish this summer just got a little cheaper with these workout shorts from Baleaf. They come with pockets and you can get them in a variety of lengths and colors. No matter if you are biking, playing volleyball or taking a yoga class, you’ll have the perfect fit for staying fit.

Barabum Retro Classic Hobo Clutch Shoulder Tote Clutch Handbag

Original price: $24.99

Prime Day deal: $21.24

Discount markdown: -15%

This clutch purse is the perfect size — and the perfect price during Prime Day — to stylishly tote your belongings. This way you can keep your money inside your handbag instead of spending more money on your handbag.

