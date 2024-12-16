Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target Raised by TD Cowen: AI-Driven Growth and Operational Efficiency in Focus

We recently published a list of 13 AI News That Broke the Internet. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stands against other AI news that broke the internet.

AI Moving from Prompts to Problem-Solving

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, a new generation of AI systems is emerging. The new systems go beyond answering questions to autonomously completing tasks and solving problems. These “agentic” AI systems are set to revolutionize industries, from healthcare to finance, by taking on complex objectives and driving productivity in ways we have yet to fully experience.

Matt Wood, PwC’s global commercial technology and innovation officer, discussed this evolution of AI on CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’. He highlighted the transition from basic question-answering systems to more advanced agentic systems capable of completing tasks on behalf of users. These systems will be able to respond to objectives like booking flights or managing investments by creating and completing to-do lists autonomously.

He predicts that within the next 12 months, agentic AI will become more integrated into everyday life, similar to how apps improve the functionality of smartphones. Wood also pointed out that AI is being adopted rapidly in regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing due to existing investments in data governance, which provide a solid foundation for leveraging generative AI.

According to a Bloomberg report from December 13, companies like OpenAI, Salesforce, and McKinsey are already deploying agents to improve efficiency and reduce the need for human intervention in routine tasks. Agents can take on roles like personal assistants, collaborative coworkers, and supervisors, enabling employees to focus on higher-value work.

Although the agents won’t fully replace jobs, AI agents are expected to transform work environments, create new roles, and foster greater productivity, especially in sectors with complex, regulated processes. The widespread adoption of these agents could lead to changes in staffing models and workplace dynamics by 2025, with companies using fewer but more skilled workers.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.

