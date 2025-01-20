Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Among Billionaire Louis Bacon’s Long-Term Stock Picks?

We recently published a list of Billionaire Louis Bacon’s Top 10 Long-Term Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stands against other Billionaire Louis Bacon’s long-term stock picks.

Louis Bacon is one of the most prominent and successful hedge fund managers of his generation, known for his astute macroeconomic insights and ability to navigate volatile markets. As the founder of Moore Capital Management, Bacon built a reputation for delivering exceptional returns while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management. Louis Moore Bacon was born in 1956 into a family with roots in business and the outdoors. His father, Louis Turner Bacon, was a businessman and chairman of the Reynolds Securities brokerage firm. These early influences shaped Bacon’s interest in finance and conservation. Bacon attended Middlebury College, where he earned a degree in American Literature, and later pursued an MBA at Columbia Business School, graduating in 1981. His education laid the groundwork for his successful career in trading and investment management.

Bacon started his financial career on the trading desk of Bankers Trust. Later, he joined Shearson Lehman Brothers, where he developed expertise in trading currencies, commodities, and futures. His early experiences as a trader honed his ability to identify macroeconomic trends, a skill that would define his investment strategy. In 1987, Bacon used a $25,000 inheritance to establish his own trading account. His success during the stock market crash of October 1987, when he profited by shorting the market, demonstrated his ability to capitalize on turbulent conditions. In 1989, Louis Bacon founded Moore Capital Management with $25,000 of his own money and $1.6 million in seed capital. The hedge fund focused on global macroeconomic investing, a strategy that involves analyzing and trading based on macroeconomic trends such as interest rates, currencies, and commodities.

Bacon’s success was rapid and significant. In its first year, Moore Capital posted a return of 86%, showcasing Bacon’s skill in navigating volatile markets. Over the decades, Moore Capital became one of the most successful hedge funds in the industry, managing more than $14 billion at its peak. Over three decades, Moore Capital delivered annualized returns of approximately 17%, outperforming most hedge funds. Bacon’s ability to generate profits during financial downturns, such as the 2008 global financial crisis, solidified his reputation as a skilled macro trader. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, the 13F portfolio of the fund was worth more than $5.4 billion with the top holdings in the technology and financial sectors.

