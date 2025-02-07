Amazon Bets Big on AI With $100 Billion Investment Plan

Amazon.com (AMZN, Financial) announced on Thursday that it plans to boost its capital expenditures to $100 billion in 2025, up from approximately $83 billion last year. CEO Andy Jassy explained that the majority of the increased spending will focus on artificial intelligence, particularly for Amazon Web Services (AWS), as the company races to meet surging demand for generative AI. Amazon is investing in data centers, networking equipment, and hardware to support its new AI products, including its Nova models, Trainium chips, a shopping chatbot, and a third-party model marketplace called Bedrock.

Jassy noted that the expanded capex strategy comes even as mixed Q4 results and a subdued current-period sales forecast have weighed on investor sentiment. Shares fell more than 4% in extended trading following the update, reflecting caution over the higher spending amid competitive pressures. Meanwhile, industry rivals are also ramping up their investments, with Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) planning roughly $75 billion and Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) targeting $80 billion in capital expenditures this fiscal year, while Meta Platforms (META, Financial) expects to spend up to $65 billion.

Jassy described the move as a once in a lifetime business opportunity, adding that investments in its stores will also help improve delivery speed and reduce costs, positioning Amazon for long-term competitive success in the evolving AI landscape.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

