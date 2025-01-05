Amazon aims to branch into UK internet market with satellite broadband plan

An Atlas 5 rocket with Amazon's Project Kuiper protoflight spacecraft lifts off from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Photograph: Terry Renna/AP

Amazon is hoping to offer a satellite broadband service in the UK within the next two years as it prepares to launch a constellation of spacecraft that could ultimately deliver a mobile signal even to the most remote areas.

The tech company, founded by Jeff Bezos, said it would seek access to British radio frequencies “over the next one to two years” as it prepares to offer satellite internet, according to a regulatory filing first reported by the Sunday Telegraph.

Companies are racing to build and launch their own clusters of satellites into low-Earth orbit. If a single system launches enough of the smaller satellites less than 1,000km from Earth’s surface it can offer continuous coverage, without the time delays that are unavoidable for geostationary satellites 35,000km away.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper subsidiary is planning to launch 3,000 small satellites in an attempt to compete directly with Starlink, the satellite internet subsidiary of billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Starlink already allows users to connect to its low-Earth orbit satellites via small terminals, and it has a commanding lead in the sector with 6,000 satellites already in space. The company has 4 million customers around the world, and its terminals have been used heavily in the war in Ukraine.

Kuiper also plans to use terminals at first, but it has also told British regulator Ofcom that it is exploring options for direct-to-device services, which connect smartphones directly to satellites.

Ofcom said that direct-to-device connections could be available to consumers as early as this year, pending a consultation in the next few months.

Direct-to-device services could “present a secure communication option for government, defence, and emergency response use cases”, Amazon said in the filings. The company called for Ofcom to grant satellite providers access to radio spectrum “across all frequencies allocated for terrestrial mobile services and all geographic areas”, as long as they can show they will not interfere with existing mobile networks.

Amazon had initially planned to launch its first commercial satellites by the end of last year, although it has been delayed until early this year despite launching its first prototypes in 2023.

Bezos’s rocket company, Blue Origin, is separately preparing to launch a new reusable rocket, New Glenn, as soon as this week. The rocket, named after the first American to orbit Earth, will again compete with SpaceX. Musk’s company’s reusable Falcon 9 has revolutionised the space industry by dramatically lowering costs.

Amazon was contacted for comment.