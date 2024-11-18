Amaroq Minerals Ltd (TSXV:AMRQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Advances and ...

Release Date: November 15, 2024

Positive Points

Amaroq Minerals Ltd (TSXV:AMRQ) has successfully completed the construction of its new processing plant, which is ready for operation.

The company has signed an offtake agreement with Ormet and Metor to sell all of its gold production, ensuring a market for its output.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd (TSXV:AMRQ) has a strong balance sheet, with convertible loan notes converted this quarter, enhancing financial stability.

The company has achieved more drilling than anticipated on a lower budget, indicating efficient use of resources.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd (TSXV:AMRQ) is exploring renewable energy solutions, such as a small-scale hydro project, to reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

Negative Points

Operating costs in Greenland remain higher than in Canada and Norway, although efforts are being made to reduce them.

The company faces logistical challenges in Greenland, requiring the acquisition and management of its own servicing assets.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd (TSXV:AMRQ) has not yet provided specific guidance on cash flow projections for 2026, leaving some uncertainty for investors.

The mining development rate needs further improvement, and the company is working to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

There is a risk associated with exploration activities, as results from drilling are pending and may not meet expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Will Ormet be processing the flotation concentrates or will another party do this? A: Ormet is the off-taker that will buy the gold and the concentrate, but they won't be processing it. The processing will occur in Switzerland at the Mailler refinery. We are still finalizing who will process the concentrate after phase one is complete. (Respondent: Unidentified_3)

Q: What is the funding availability for Amaroq Minerals? A: We have built-in additional lending availability and are now receiving cash flow from our operations. We have all the necessary resources for current operations at Nal Neck. While we focus on organic growth, we remain open to raising funds if growth opportunities arise. (Respondent: Unidentified_2)

Q: How do you see the 2026 cash flow for Nalunaq? A: We haven't provided specific guidance, but using our dashboard parameters, we aim for 300 tons per day with 94% recovery. Depending on the grade, this could mean 40,000 to 50,000 ounces annually, translating to approximately $130 million at current gold prices. Our all-in costs are estimated at 5 to 6 million Canadian annually. (Respondent: Unidentified_2)

