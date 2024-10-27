Amanda Todd's family joins American parents in lawsuit against social media giants

WASHINGTON — When B.C. teenager Amanda Todd sat in front of her computer and detailed the relentless bullying and extortion she'd faced on social media, it sent a shock wave to parents around the world. Twelve years later her family is joining others in a lawsuit alleging those dangers persist for kids online.

Only a few weeks after posting the viral video, 15-year-old Todd died by suicide in October 2012.

"Why isn't life safer for kids?" her mother Carol Todd asked, in an interview from Port Coquitlam. "Why are there more kids being harmed?"

The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this month on behalf of 11 families — two of whom are Canadian — who say their children suffered physical and mental harms because of social media platforms. It alleges that some of the world's largest technology companies knowingly designed and marketed defective products to kids in order to boost engagement numbers.

Some kids took their lives after they were targeted by strangers in sextortion, where a person threatens to expose sexually compromising information or images. Others developed eating disorders, depression and had to be hospitalized.

The lawsuit names tech juggernauts Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — along with Snapchat, TikTok's parent company ByteDance, Discord and Google, which owns YouTube.

"What happened to these children was neither an accident nor a coincidence. It was a foreseeable result of deliberate design decisions that they make to maximize engagement over safety," said Matthew Bergman, founding attorney of the Social Media Victims Law Center, which is handling the case.

"They make money by selling advertising to kids and selling kids' data."

Google said the allegations are not true. Spokesperson José Castañeda said Google built services and policies in conjunction with experts to provide age-appropriate experiences and parental controls.

The other companies did not provide comment. Their websites generally say they have age limits and prohibit content that causes harm. TikTok's website says it moderates content "that involves goods or activities that may be risky, addictive, dangerous, fraudulent, or otherwise require a higher degree of care."

A mounting number of lawsuits have been brought against tech giants alleging children are being harmed by social media exposure.

The latest lawsuit points to internal documents and research, including from the Facebook Papers, which were released by a whistleblower. It quoted Meta documents saying, "the young ones are the best ones. You want to bring people to your service young and early."

