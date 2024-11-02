Amadeus FiRe's (ETR:AAD) Conservative Accounting Might Explain Soft Earnings

The market for Amadeus FiRe AG's (ETR:AAD) shares didn't move much after it posted weak earnings recently. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

Examining Cashflow Against Amadeus FiRe's Earnings

Many investors haven't heard of the accrual ratio from cashflow, but it is actually a useful measure of how well a company's profit is backed up by free cash flow (FCF) during a given period. The accrual ratio subtracts the FCF from the profit for a given period, and divides the result by the average operating assets of the company over that time. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

As a result, a negative accrual ratio is a positive for the company, and a positive accrual ratio is a negative. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".

For the year to September 2024, Amadeus FiRe had an accrual ratio of -0.10. That implies it has good cash conversion, and implies that its free cash flow solidly exceeded its profit last year. In fact, it had free cash flow of €52m in the last year, which was a lot more than its statutory profit of €34.9m. Amadeus FiRe's free cash flow actually declined over the last year, which is disappointing, like non-biodegradable balloons.

Our Take On Amadeus FiRe's Profit Performance

Amadeus FiRe's accrual ratio is solid, and indicates strong free cash flow, as we discussed, above. Based on this observation, we consider it likely that Amadeus FiRe's statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! And on top of that, its earnings per share have grown at 6.5% per year over the last three years. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Amadeus FiRe.

