‘I am a Waspi woman and was aware of the pension change – ignorance is no excuse’

Thousands of Waspi women are waiting for a response from the Government on whether they will receive compensation - Jenny Matthews

After years of campaigning there was a (partial) victory this week for millions of women born in the 1950s whose pension age was moved back.

An ombudsman recommended those affected be handed £3,000 each in compensation because of failures by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to adequately warn them they would get their pensions later than the old state pension age of 60.

Telegraph Money spoke to readers who had campaigned as part of the Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) group – but many Telegraph readers, including women who could receive payouts themselves, say taxpayers should not have to foot the bill.

‘I find it pretty amazing anyone could have missed this’

Reader Karen Wood said that, as a 66-year-old woman who was working for her local authority and previously the DWP itself, had to “wait six years longer” for her pension but kept prepared with pension forecasts during her 50s.

Ms Wood was “well aware of the change” as she has “always taken the trouble to keep myself informed by reading a paper and watching or listening to the news.

“I find it pretty amazing that anyone could have missed something which was headline news in the 1990s when the Pension Equalisation Bill was passed.”

Ms Woods said: “Waspi women do not deserve compensation because it’s everyone’s job to keep informed. Ignorance is no excuse.”

However, she did concede the Government “could have stepped in to inform more women during the 2000s.”

She added: “The cost of paying full restitution of the money foregone is enormous and of course, if it were to be paid then everyone receiving it would need a full reassessment of their benefits and income tax for the years concerned.

“Many will have received means-tested benefits for those years. The cost will have to be borne from somewhere else in the national budget, so something else will be cut to pay for it.”

Anne Gedge agreed that the changes to women’s pensions “were widely known at the time.”

“They were not introduced overnight, it happened gradually by increasing the state pension eligibility age one year at a time. I only had to wait one year to draw the pension at age 61.

“Women discuss all manner of topics and would have known. This all sounds like a technical loophole relying on the Government’s methods of communication.”

‘I do not think I deserve compensation’

Reader Jane White says she “can only apologise to all the gentlemen who must be fuming at the result of this enquiry.”

She elaborates: “I cannot believe that any of these women were unaware of the change in their pension age. I certainly was and have no desire for, nor do I think I deserve, compensation.

“I could never understand why, given that the life expectancy of women has always been better than for men, women should have received their pension five years earlier than men.

“I hope the Government resists paying out.”

Similarly, Joanna Clarke – who also among the affected group – believes adequate warning was given. She accepts “that there had to be parity with men and that a state pension age of 60 is unaffordable for the country.”

“I am sorry that many of these women now find themselves in dreadful circumstances, but I think that is a separate issue to do with the entire work and benefits system,” she said.

‘We’ve been fighting for justice on this for over a decade’

On the other side of the debate, Angela Gair said: “3.5 million of us have been fighting for justice on this for over a decade now.” She argued that “had women actually been informed of the changes, we would not be arguing about this now.”

She continued: “Many have no idea how hard it is for women in low-paid jobs to even begin to think about saving for retirement, especially when they spent years out of the job market bearing and rearing children and then caring for elderly parents and also grandchildren.”

Louise Lawrence said while she did not think compensation was due, she would gladly accept it.

She was “well aware” of the changes to her pension age but would be “pleased to accept any compensation offered.”

“There was a lot of publicity in the press, and I made it my business to keep up to date.”

