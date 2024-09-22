The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Alumasc Group's shares on or after the 26th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.073 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.11 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Alumasc Group stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of UK£2.94. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Alumasc Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Alumasc Group paying out a modest 44% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Alumasc Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 36% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Alumasc Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 64% a year for the past five years. Alumasc Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Alumasc Group has increased its dividend at approximately 8.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Alumasc Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Alumasc Group is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Alumasc Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Alumasc Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Alumasc Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

