Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Cost Reductions and Strong ...

Revenue: $2.2 billion in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA: $862 million in Q3 2024.

Cash CapEx: $359 million in Q3 2024.

Free Cash Flow: Approximately $100 million year-to-date.

Operating Expenses: Reduced from over $2.7 billion to closer to $2.6 billion.

Capital Expenditures: Expected to be $1.5 billion for the year, a reduction of $400 million from 2022.

Residential ARPU: Sustained above $135 each quarter.

Fiber Net Additions: 47,000 in Q3 2024, ending with 482,000 fiber customers.

Mobile Line Additions: 36,000 new mobile lines, reaching 420,000 lines by the end of Q3 2024.

Gross Margin: Expanded by 50 basis points year over year.

Debt Repayment: Reduced revolving credit facility by $100 million in Q3 2024.

Leverage Ratio: 7.1 times the last two quarters annualized adjusted EBITDA.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) achieved a significant reduction in operating expenses and capital expenditures, delivering over $500 million in improvements.

The company reported strong fiber net additions, with 47,000 new fiber customers in Q3, reaching a total of 482,000 fiber customers.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) achieved its strongest mobile performance in four years, adding 36,000 new mobile lines.

The company demonstrated gross margin expansion of 50 basis points year over year and delivered free cash flow of approximately $100 million year-to-date.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) has made significant strides in strengthening its networks and operations, leading to marked improvements in service call and visit trends.

Negative Points

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) reported a decline in total revenue of 3.9% year over year, driven by a 5.6% decline in residential revenue.

The company experienced broadband subscriber net losses of 50,000 in the quarter, attributed to competitive pressure and the sunset of the ACP program.

Residential ARPU declined 1.9% year over year, primarily due to video cord cutting and timing of rate actions.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) continues to face challenges from video declines, impacting overall revenue performance.

The macroeconomic environment and increased competition from fixed wireless and overbuilders continue to weigh on the company's results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your larger peers saw some improvement in broadband. Did you see a similar trend, and do you think your broadband ARPU is now competitively priced for sustainable growth? A: Dennis Mathew, CEO: We observed a decline in gross add activity and disconnects across the industry. Despite the expansion of fixed wireless and fiber overbuilders, we are improving our win-loss percentage with hyperlocal strategies. Our ARPU stabilization journey has been successful, and we are confident in continuing to stabilize and grow broadband ARPU with new products and value-added services.

Story Continues