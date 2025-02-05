Altair Engineering (ALTR): AI-Driven HPC Upgrades Supercharge Cloud & Simulation

In This Article:
How AI Is Shaping Global Power and Innovation
Josh Wolfe, co-founder of Lux Capital, discussed the current AI space and the increasing importance of both capital and human talent in the field as he joined Caroline Hyde and Mike Shepard on “Bloomberg Technology.” He highlighted how investments in large foundation models, previously seen as groundbreaking, are being overshadowed by more cost-effective open-source models and the rise of novel AI applications, especially in physical intelligence, robotics, and biology.
Wolfe pointed out the significance of AI models’ geopolitical implications, especially regarding the competition between the U.S. and China. He stressed that U.S. leadership in AI is at risk due to China’s rapid advancements and its ability to produce a significant portion of AI talent globally. Wolfe also highlighted concerns about China’s state-backed companies, such as TikTok and Huawei, which he views as extensions of the Chinese government, posing national security risks. He emphasized the importance of attracting top international talent to the U.S. to maintain a competitive edge, as China produces a large percentage of AI researchers and students.
Additionally, Wolfe noted the growing significance of AI infrastructure, especially in hardware and inference. He predicts a shift toward on-device AI processing, which could reduce reliance on cloud-based systems and change the competitive landscape in AI. On national security, Wolfe praised initiatives that foster collaboration between technologists, policymakers, and venture capitalists to strengthen U.S. competitiveness. He also expressed concern about potential challenges to scientific research funding under the current administration, urging more federal investment in basic science and research to promote innovation, especially in physical sciences, robotics, and space exploration.
Wolfe concluded by stressing the need for more support for young researchers, as significant breakthroughs often come from ambitious and unconventional ideas, and called for a stronger focus on advancing U.S. leadership in these fields.
Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 13
Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) offers software and cloud solutions in simulation, design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI, serving diverse industries.
On February 5, Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) introduced major upgrades to its HPC and cloud platform, Altair HPCWorks, improving scalability, AI-driven job scheduling, and monitoring. The platform now operates under the Altair Units licensing system, offering flexible access to Altair’s HPC, simulation, and data analytics tools.
It supports seamless cloud scaling for both Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) and third-party workload managers, optimizing hybrid environments while managing costs. New AI integrations improve job scheduling, reduce wait times, and improve efficiency through Altair RapidMiner. Additional improvements include better security, performance boosts, and expanded GPU and Kubernetes support, providing users with more control over complex computing workflows.
Overall, ALTR ranks 9th on our list of AI news and ratings investors are keeping their eye on. While we acknowledge the potential of ALTR as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ALTR but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
