Alstom Q3 sales up, studying potential capital increase

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alstom is seen at the Alstom's plant in Semeac near Tarbes

(Reuters) - French train maker Alstom reported higher third-quarter sales on Wednesday, and said it was still studying the possibility of a capital increase as it reaffirmed its annual targets.

Alstom lost half its market value late last year after the company slashed its full-year free cash flow forecast in October, and in November said it would consider a capital increase.

On Wednesday it said it was still studying the feasibility and potential size of a capital increase.

Sales in the third quarter grew 4.6% organically to 4.33 billion euros ($4.70 billion), compared to 4.22 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Alstom said its asset disposal programme was progressing, and confirmed it aimed to receive between 0.5 billion and 1 billion euros from offloading parts of its business.

That would still leave the group needing at least 1 billion euros to execute its goal of cutting net debt by 2 billion euros by March 2025.

The group said it would give details on the 2 billion euro debt reduction plan in May.

Alstom also confirmed its full-year 2023/2024 outlook, including organic sales growth of above 5%, and its mid-term objectives.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; editing by Milla Nissi)