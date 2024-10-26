Alsea SAB de CV (ALSSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Sales Growth Amidst Currency ...

Starbucks Same-Store Sales: Increased by 2.6% overall; 1.9% in Mexico, declined by 12.3% in Europe, increased by 29.7% in South America.

Release Date: October 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Net income for the third quarter decreased by 65.6% year-over-year to MXN186 million, mainly due to currency exchange translation effects.

Adjusted EBITDA in South America declined by 28.8%, driven by the devaluation of the Argentinian peso.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you feeling about the overall France operation of Starbucks for the medium term, given the 12% decline in same-store sales? A: Armando Torrado Martinez, CEO: We continue to see similar trends in France and Benelux with double-digit traffic declines. However, we are implementing commercial and promotional campaigns to attract customers. We expect to deliver a single-digit decline for this quarter and are hopeful for a recovery by the end of the year.

Q: What should we expect in terms of new store openings for Starbucks in Europe and Mexico in 2025? A: Armando Torrado Martinez, CEO: We have a great pipeline for next year, especially in Mexico, where recent store openings have shown tremendous success. In Europe, particularly France, we may slow down due to macroeconomic pressures, but we remain focused on strategic CapEx allocation.

Q: How will the EUR90 million payment to minority shareholders impact your leverage? A: Federico Rodriguez, CFO: We will pay EUR50 million in December and EUR40 million in February 2025. This will result in a net leverage ratio of 2.3 times pre-IFRS 16 by year-end, which aligns with our initial guidance.

Q: Can you provide an update on the trends you're seeing in the early fourth quarter and any initiatives to improve margins? A: Federico Rodriguez, CFO: It's too early to provide a clear trend, but we had a challenging July and August with improvement in September. We are confident in meeting our EBITDA and margin guidance, supported by seasonality from mid-November to mid-January.

Q: Is there any update to the guidance provided earlier this year? A: Federico Rodriguez, CFO: We expect to meet our EBITDA and margin guidance despite FX impacts. We are seeing resilient consumer environments, particularly in Mexico, and anticipate mid to high-single-digit growth.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

