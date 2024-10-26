Alsea SAB de CV (ALSSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Sales Growth Amidst Currency ...

In This Article:
Revenue: Sales increased by 9.3% year-over-year to MXN20.3 billion; 11.7% increase excluding foreign exchange effects.
Same-Store Sales: Overall growth of 7.7% year-over-year.
EBITDA: Increased by 9.3% year-over-year to MXN2.85 billion with a margin of 14%.
Digital Orders: 32.2 million digital orders, totaling MXN6.6 billion, contributing 32.5% to total sales.
Starbucks Same-Store Sales: Increased by 2.6% overall; 1.9% in Mexico, declined by 12.3% in Europe, increased by 29.7% in South America.
Domino's Pizza Same-Store Sales: Increased by 4.6% overall; 8.1% in Mexico, flat in Spain, 7.7% in Colombia.
Burger King Same-Store Sales: Increased by 2.3% excluding Argentina; 0.9% growth in Mexico.
Full-Service Restaurant Same-Store Sales: Growth of 6.3%; Vips 8.9%, Chili's 9.6%, Italianni's 9.5% in Mexico.
Store Openings: 66 new stores opened in Q3, including 56 corporate units and 10 franchisees.
Net Income: Decreased by 65.6% year-over-year to MXN186 million.
EPS: MXN1.98; post IFRS 16 EPS increased to MXN3.65, a 54% year-over-year increase.
CapEx: MXN4.2 billion in Q3; 58% for store openings and remodelings, 28% for maintenance, 14% for strategic projects.
Debt: Pre-IFRS 16 gross debt increased by 5.6% to MXN32 billion; net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 2.4 times.
Cash Position: MXN4.6 billion at the end of the quarter.
Release Date: October 23, 2024
Positive Points
Sales increased by 9.3% year-over-year, reaching MXN20.3 billion, with an 11.7% increase when excluding foreign exchange effects.
EBITDA increased by 9.3% year-over-year, reaching MXN2.85 billion with a margin of 14%.
Digital orders contributed 32.5% to total sales, with over 32.2 million digital orders served in the quarter.
Alsea opened 100 new Starbucks stores globally and 45 new Domino's Pizza stores, reflecting significant expansion.
Strong performance in the Full-Service Restaurant segment, with Vips achieving an 8.9% growth in same-store sales.
Negative Points
Starbucks Europe same-store sales declined by 12.3%, affected by pressures in France and Benelux.
Weather-related disruptions and security measures impacted sales in over 30 stores in Mexico.
South America saw a decrease in same-store sales by 6.3% excluding Argentina.
Adjusted EBITDA in South America declined by 28.8%, driven by the devaluation of the Argentinian peso.
Net income for the third quarter decreased by 65.6% year-over-year to MXN186 million, mainly due to currency exchange translation effects.
Q & A Highlights
Q: How are you feeling about the overall France operation of Starbucks for the medium term, given the 12% decline in same-store sales? A: Armando Torrado Martinez, CEO: We continue to see similar trends in France and Benelux with double-digit traffic declines. However, we are implementing commercial and promotional campaigns to attract customers. We expect to deliver a single-digit decline for this quarter and are hopeful for a recovery by the end of the year.
Q: What should we expect in terms of new store openings for Starbucks in Europe and Mexico in 2025? A: Armando Torrado Martinez, CEO: We have a great pipeline for next year, especially in Mexico, where recent store openings have shown tremendous success. In Europe, particularly France, we may slow down due to macroeconomic pressures, but we remain focused on strategic CapEx allocation.
Q: How will the EUR90 million payment to minority shareholders impact your leverage? A: Federico Rodriguez, CFO: We will pay EUR50 million in December and EUR40 million in February 2025. This will result in a net leverage ratio of 2.3 times pre-IFRS 16 by year-end, which aligns with our initial guidance.
Q: Can you provide an update on the trends you're seeing in the early fourth quarter and any initiatives to improve margins? A: Federico Rodriguez, CFO: It's too early to provide a clear trend, but we had a challenging July and August with improvement in September. We are confident in meeting our EBITDA and margin guidance, supported by seasonality from mid-November to mid-January.
Q: Is there any update to the guidance provided earlier this year? A: Federico Rodriguez, CFO: We expect to meet our EBITDA and margin guidance despite FX impacts. We are seeing resilient consumer environments, particularly in Mexico, and anticipate mid to high-single-digit growth.
