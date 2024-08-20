Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 70% of the company

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Alpine Income Property Trust's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

51% of the business is held by the top 13 shareholders

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 70% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Alpine Income Property Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpine Income Property Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Alpine Income Property Trust. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Alpine Income Property Trust's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Alpine Income Property Trust is not owned by hedge funds. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.4% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.5% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 5.5% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Alpine Income Property Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than US$2.2m worth of shares in the US$257m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in Alpine Income Property Trust. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Alpine Income Property Trust (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

