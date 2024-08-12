Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shareholders have earned a 22% CAGR over the last five years

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. It's fair to say most would be happy with 173% the gain in that time. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Alphabet achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 22%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Alphabet shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 22%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Is Alphabet cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

