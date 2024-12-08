Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)’s Waymo to Launch Robotaxi Service in Miami, Starting Rider Access in 2026

We recently compiled a list of the 12 AI News and Ratings Investors Probably Missed. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stands against the other AI stocks that investors probably missed.

AI is increasingly shaping diverse industries, from healthcare and website design to cybersecurity. Companies are utilizing traditional AI and generative models to improve diagnostics, customer experiences, and business efficiency. While AI offers immense benefits, it also presents new challenges, especially in securing sensitive data. As businesses continue to innovate with AI, balancing its advantages and potential risks will be crucial for future growth.

Leveraging AI Across Sectors for Enhanced Efficiency

At the CNBC CFO Council Summit on December 4, Squarespace’s Nathan Gooden, Zoetis’s Wetteny Joseph, and Varonis’s Guy Melamed shared their insights on how artificial intelligence is being integrated into their businesses. From animal health and website development to cybersecurity, these executives discussed the ways AI is improving their operations, improving customer experiences, and addressing emerging challenges. They also explored the evolving role of generative AI and its potential impact on the future of their industries.

Wetteny Joseph discussed how AI is being used in animal health, noting the integration of traditional AI in diagnostic platforms for animals, such as a system that quickly analyzes slide images to identify health issues, with potential to expand into human healthcare. Nathan Gooden highlighted the long-standing use of machine learning in the platform, and the incorporation of generative AI to simplify the website design process for customers. Guy Melamed mentioned AI’s dual impact: improving customer protection while also presenting risks, such as exposing sensitive data via AI tools like co-pilot. His company focuses on securing data and preventing unauthorized access through these AI systems.

