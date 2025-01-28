Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Jim Cramer’s Perspective on the Chrome Business Rumors – Here’s Why

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Bold Predictions About These 12 AI Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stands against other AI stocks that Jim Cramer has made predictions about.

Given that AI has dominated stock market headlines for more than a year now, it’s no surprise that Jim Cramer of CNBC’s Mad Money and Squawk on the Street has also devoted quite a bit of airtime discussing the technology. He is extremely bullish on AI and has gone as far as to suggest that the world’s largest AI GPU company, the one run by Jensen Huang, is ushering in a new industrial revolution.

Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at his own words. In a recent Squawk on the Street appearance, Cramer said the following about Huang and his company:

“Industrial revolution, why can’t we believe? Do you remember, did you read that, book about John Garfield, where they talked about the telephone, and Alexander Graham Bell tries to get it into the centennial in Philadelphia, and only because the Brazilian guy there doesn’t get to represent it. And Alexander Graham Bell says you know this could revolutionize all of how we do things. And the American judges were like who is this clown?”

One major AI announcement in January that has created quite a bit of a splash is President Trump’s $500 billion Stargate project. Trump announced the project joined by executives from several big tech companies. Cramer believes that Stargate might end up underpinning industrial growth in the US. Stargate might also require the US to build the energy infrastructure necessary to support massive data centers. According to Cramer:

“Crisis comes down to the fact that we had no real industrial growth in this country for decades so we haven’t had to build much energy infrastructure. Now all of a sudden these data centers start coming online like the ones that will be part of Stargate, the Oracle, SoftBank, OpenAI project… And these data centers consume insane amounts of electricity. It’s a level of demand that nobody saw coming. So after years where we spent more time decommissioning power plants and building new ones, we suddenly gotta go back into growth mode.”

These aren’t his only comments about Stargate. Cramer believes that the announcement might underlie a new paradigm shift in the US ecosystem. This ecosystem blossomed through the partnership between Bill Gates’ software company and OpenAI. However, Cramer believes that the shares of one of the world’s largest enterprise resource planning companies soared after the announcement because “maybe because there’s a reshuffling of the alliance. And the alliance could be in play.” He believes that “the fluid nature of things here is rather extraordinary” and that the firm might have replaced the software company:

