Is Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) the Best American Stock to Buy and Hold in 2025?

We recently published a list of 10 Best American Stocks To Buy and Hold in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stands against other best American stocks to buy and hold in 2025.

Will the Market Continue To Be Bullish in 2025?

Wall Street’s outlook for the stock market in 2025 reflects a cautious optimism following two consecutive years of substantial gains. Analysts predict continued growth, however at a more moderate pace compared to the explosive increases of 2023 and 2024. According to a report by CNN, published on January 1, strategists anticipate a 14.8% increase in the S&P 500 for 2025, which is significant but lower than the previous years’ performances. The Index saw gains of approximately 23% in 2024 and 24% in 2023. As per the report 2025 marks a return to typical growth rates after an extraordinary period of high returns, which has not been seen since the late 1990s.

While several factors are expected to contribute to the market growth, there are potential risks that can hinder it. One of the key factors contributing to growth is the anticipated business-friendly policies under President-elect Donald Trump. Dan Ives, who is a technology senior analyst at Wedbush Securities in his December 30 note mentioned his expectations that tech stocks can rise 25% in 2025 due to less regulation under the Trump administration. The analyst has picked Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks as his best performers for the year.

On the other hand, there are potential risks that could negatively impact the stock market. For instance, the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s policy decisions may create a volatile environment for markets. Traders are particularly wary of how proposed tariffs could affect economic stability and investor confidence. David Sekera from Morningstar emphasizes that the implementation of tariffs is a significant wildcard that could sway market performance in either direction. We recently covered the analysis of Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Management & Research Company in our article titled, 12 High Growth International Stocks to Invest in Now. Here’s a piece from our coverage:

“While talking about large-cap stock performance, Timmer raises the question of whether this trend of narrow leadership will persist. He suggested that trends continue to move in the same direction until a significant change occurs. Given that large-cap growth stocks have dominated for years, it is reasonable to assume that they may continue to lead. However, he also cautioned the investors that as per the concept of mean reversion, asset prices will eventually return to their historical averages and when this happens, it could lead to sharp corrections in stock prices. Timmer believes that while 2024 was a “Goldilocks year,” for earnings and valuations, this year can be a tussle between higher earnings and rising long-term interest rates, thereby resulting in a volatile market.”

