The chip wars between the United States and China are in full swing. After reports that the US was considering additional curbs on the export of advanced AI chips to Chinese companies, Beijing responded by saying it would take necessary actions to protect Chinese firms if the US escalated chip control measures. According to a report by news agency Reuters, when quizzed about reports that the US was planning to add 200 Chinese firms to a trade blacklist, a Chinese government spokesperson said China strongly opposes the US broadening the concept of national security, and the abuse of control measures targeting Chinese companies.

He Yadong, a commerce ministry spokesman, said that these actions severely disrupt the international economic and trade order, destabilise global industrial security, and harm the cooperative efforts between China and the US, as well as the global semiconductor industry, per Reuters. If the US insists on escalating control measures, China will take necessary actions to resolutely protect the legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises, he added. The report adds that the US fears China using chips to strengthen military capabilities.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Partners with Thai University to Launch ChulaGENIE AI Project

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 160

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a California-based technology company that owns and runs the internet search engine Google. On November 28, the company announced that it would be partnering with Chulalongkorn University in Thailand for generative artificial intelligence for higher education. Under the partnership, the duo would inaugurate ChulaGENIE, a continuous application delivery project that makes advanced gen AI capabilities safely, securely, and freely available to the entire community at the university.

