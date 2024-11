Alphabet Inc (GOOG) to Launch AI-Powered Smart Speakers: Gemini Enhances Google Home

We recently published a list of 15 AI News and Ratings You Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands against other AI news and ratings you should not miss.

AI technology has forced businesses worldwide to reconsider their money making models. This revolutionary change is now making its way into the government sector as well. According to a report from news agency Reuters, Mothibi Ramusi, the chief of the communications regulator in South Africa, recently said that the information and communications technology sector needs policy and regulatory changes to keep up with emerging technologies. The country is also debating new regulations for mobile virtual networks and spectrum sharing. The regulator has initiated an inquiry into the licensing framework for satellite-internet providers to provide clear rules for potential operators in the country.

Read more about these developments by accessing 10 Best AI Data Center Stocks and 10 Buzzing AI Stocks According to Goldman Sachs.

In Japan, multinational conglomerate Softbank has partnered with chipmaker NVIDIA in a partnership that aims to turn communication base stations from cost centers into AI revenue-producing assets. The latter claims that traditional telco networks are built to handle peak loads and usually use only about one-third of their capacity. With AI-RAN, a new communications tech, they can expect to monetize the remaining two-thirds of the capacity for AI inference services. Softbank estimates a return of up to 219% for every AI-RAN server it adds to its infrastructure.

READ ALSO: 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock and Beyond the Tech Giants: 35 Non-Tech AI Opportunities.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) to Launch AI-Powered Smart Speakers: Gemini Enhances Google Home

A laptop and phone open to Google's services in an everyday setting.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Market Capitalization: $2.2 Trillion

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a California-based technology company that owns and runs the internet search engine Google. Latest reports from tech website 9to5Google contend that an analysis of the latest Google Home APK reveals that Gemini-powered smart speakers and displays might be launching soon. The latest updates will make the speakers and displays AI-capable. Some features that will be added include richer responses, new voices, and better understanding of queries because of the Gemini large language model.

Story Continues