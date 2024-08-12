Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Do Hedge Funds Recommend This Self Driving Car Stock Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Self Driving Car Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands against the other self driving car stocks.

Advancements in artificial intelligence, data analysis, and machine learning are shaping how industries perform today. These three technological advancements have enhanced the potential of autonomous vehicles and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

However, are the consumers ready to put their hands off the driving wheel and trust self-driving vehicles? Let’s explore how the autonomous driving industry is progressing with almost all major automotive manufacturers investing significantly to put their Full Self Driving (FSD) cars on the road.

The Global Autonomous Vehicle Industry

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global autonomous vehicle market is valued at $41.10 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.75% to reach $114.54 billion by 2029. The COVID-19 pandemic hindered the overall output of the automotive industry thereby delaying the production and roll-out of self-driving cars. In addition, increased government regulations to ensure road safety have also proved to be a barrier for automakers. However, with significant improvement in software and hardware technology backed by artificial intelligence, we see automakers rolling out their Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous cars on public roads.

For instance, on June 25 CNBC reported that Waymo a leading autonomous vehicle company, opened its self-driving robot taxis for users in San Francisco. The company claims that more than 300,000 people signed up for the service. To cater for the growing number of users Waymo One has rolled out a fleet of 300 cars in the city.

According to a survey by McKinsey & Company, automotive market leaders believe the autonomous segment to be less fragmented due to the complexity and investment involved in its operations. As per the survey, 15% of the respondents believe North America will have most companies working and deploying autonomous technology in the future. In contrast, 38% of respondents believe the European market to be led by at most two or three companies.

Regionally speaking, China and North America are leading the race to become the first countries to roll out Level 4 highway pilot technology. Respondents of the survey are equally divided with 58% believing either country could be the first in Level 4 technology.

As mentioned above, developing and rolling out autonomous vehicles requires a huge investment in software technology. However, the investment is also expected to return high margins. The survey found that experts believe autonomous vehicle software is expected to have an average margin of 15% and hardware technology will add another 10% to the margin, thereby making the autonomous vehicle segment a lucrative venture for automotive companies.

Latest Trends in the Autonomous Vehicle Industry

Emerging trends in the autonomous vehicle industry are paving the way towards achieving level 5 autonomy. Some of the latest developments in the industry include, the use of Internet of Things (IoT) to allow vehicles to connect with other vehicles, its environment, and the internet. This not only improves the vehicle safety by providing quick data acquisition and analysis to make timely decisions based on the traffic changes on the road. New sensor technologies such as the LiDAR scans the surrounding of the car using laser technology. When these LiDAR sensors move continuously using multiple laser sensors they create a 3D representation of the surrounding ensuring the vehicle drives safely without collision. Almost all level 3 autonomous vehicles use LiDAR scanners to enhance vehicle visibility to around 300 meters during daytime.

Moreover, advancements in artificial intelligence such as object detection algorithms along with the LiDAR help the vehicle detect pedestrians, traffic signs, and other vehicles on the road. Other deep learning algorithms are helping improve the user experience by enhanced voice recognition, gesture recognition, and sentiment analysis to help interact with the vehicle efficiently. Last but not the least, Big Data analysis techniques are being utilized by autonomous automakers to improve vehicle autonomy through analyzing data collected through radars, scanners, and cameras.

Our Methodology

To compile the list of the 10 best self-driving car stocks to buy, we looked at autonomous driving stock holdings of the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. We selected the top 20 stocks from the ETF holdings and ranked the stocks that were the most widely held by institutional investors, as of Q1 2024. The list is in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders for each stock.

Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A laptop and phone open to Google's services in an everyday setting.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 222

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology conglomerate that offers various products and platforms internationally. It is the parent company of Google and other subsidiaries including Waymo, which focuses on developing autonomous vehicle technology.

Waymo started as Google’s self-driving car project and has progressed to become a leader in the autonomous vehicle industry. The subsidiary has served more than 2 million trips to date and has successfully driven 20 million autonomous hours on the road. Waymo makes Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), one of the best autonomous vehicle stocks to buy. It was held by 222 hedge funds during the Q1 of 2024, with total stakes worth $19.75 billion. Cantillon Capital Management is the top share holder of the company with a position worth $837.24 million.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) delivered a strong second quarter of 2024, with consolidated revenue growing 14% year-over-year to reach $84.7 billion. Growth in revenue due to strong performance across the board. The Google Cloud revenue made history by crossing the $10 billion mark for the first time and the operating profits reached over $1 billion for the quarter. Revenue for the Google services also went up by 12% year-over-year to reach $73.9 billion.

An overall strong revenue growth resulted in the net income growing to $23.6 billion during the quarter with free cash flow generation of $13.5 billion. This strong financial position of the company provides significant growth opportunities for its autonomous vehicle subsidy, Waymo. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) allocated $5 billion worth of funds for Waymo to support its ongoing operations, thereby indicating management’s commitment to the cause. Waymo is now delivering over 50,000 weekly paid public rides in San Francisco and Phoenix, with testing ongoing in the Bay Area.

The company has a history of growth. It has been able to grow its top-line and bottom line by 18% and 21%, respectively over the last decade. 62 analysts have a consensus Buy rating on the stock, with their median price target of $205 presenting an upside of 24% from the current level.

Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy stated the following regarding Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was a top contributor in the second quarter, finally catching up to its peers in the Magnificent 7. The company gained 20.8% in the period following strong first quarter earnings, a new $70B repurchase program (3% of shares outstanding) and the initiation of a cash dividend ($0.20 per share; 0.42% yield). We continue to believe the market underappreciates Google’s exposure to AI with its Gemini model being integrated into search results, YouTube advertising and its cloud offering. We continue to think that the cloud players will be the AI winners in the long-term, with Google being well positioned to take advantage. While the company trades at 24x 2024 earnings, if you remove the money-losing and under-earning businesses, you realize that you are paying below a market multiple for the core Google business. We do not believe there are many other AI winners trading at such an attractive multiple.

Overall GOOGL ranks 3rd on our list of the best self driving car stocks. While we acknowledge the potential of GOOGL as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than GOOGL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

