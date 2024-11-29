Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Faces Challenges in Combating Deepfakes with Content Watermarking Technology

We recently compiled a list of the 15 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands against the other AI stocks.

Latest reports indicate that billionaire Masayoshi Son, the founder of Japanese multinational tech firm Softbank, is set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Per news agency Reuters, the meeting comes as Son eyes more artificial intelligence and technology bets in the third-largest economy in Asia. Reuters further claims that Son already met Mukesh Ambani - the richest man in the South Asian country and the chief of prominent conglomerate Reliance Industries. According to sources quoted by Reuters, the duo discussed potential artificial intelligence opportunities in India. CNBC had earlier reported that Softbank is also exploring an additional $1.5 billion investment in AI startup OpenAI.

Meanwhile, another billionaire on the other side of the world is mulling further investments in AI as well. Per a report by news publication The Wall Street Journal, xAI, the AI startup of billionaire Elon Musk, is considering the release of a standalone consumer application that follows the success of ChatGPT by OpenAI. The xAI application would be powered by the Grok bot that the startup is marketing. The app will likely arrive after xAI closes its next funding round, which could reach $5 billion and value the company at $50 billion, per the Financial Times. If successful in raising this amount, xAI would take total raised funding to $11 billion.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 160

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a California-based technology company that owns and runs the internet search engine Google. On November 26, news publication Bloomberg reported that Google was struggling to watermark content to identify sources of origin as AI-generated deepfakes and misinformation went viral. The report added that Google, along with OpenAI, had been pushing cryptographic signatures to identify if someone tempered with the original content and help trace the editing history. However, people can easily remove such watermarks by taking screenshots of the content, the report underlined.

