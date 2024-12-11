Is Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) the Best Quantum Computing Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands against the other quantum computing stocks.

Quantum computing stocks are once again in focus after yesterday's major breakthrough announcement by one of the biggest players in this field.

Investors have had high expectations from quantum computing firms for many years, but the technology has consistently failed to deliver on the promise. However, a deeper understanding of the tech behind quantum computing is required to fully understand the complexity of the issue. Quantum computers were theorized in the 1980s, but their development has been fraught with challenges due to the fragility of qubits. Unlike traditional computers that use binary bits, like ones and zeroes, quantum computers utilize quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously due to superposition. Qubit fragility typically leads to higher error rates for quantum computers. Companies have tried to address qubit fragility through innovations — ranging from light particles to trapped ions, but few have been successful. However, latest breakthroughs in this field herald the arrival of quantum supremacy - a term used to explain the processing power of quantum computers compared to traditional ones.

Since the latest breakthroughs showcase that quantum computers can accomplish tasks in minutes that would otherwise take ten septillion years - exceeding the age of the universe - it would be reasonable to assume that quantum computers can now move on from accomplishing mundane tasks like generating random numbers or solving specific mathematical problems, towards practical applications in drug discovery, artificial intelligence, and cryptography. This has huge implications for investors who are increasingly frustrated by the plateauing advancement in the field of AI and are actively exploring for emerging opportunities in the tech field that offer explosive growth potential along the same lines. Sylvia Jablonski, the CEO of Defiance ETFs, appeared on news platform CNBC earlier this year to highlight this.

“The way I see markets today is the absolute fervor and interest in all things A.I. and A.I. is the tide that rises all boats. I think quantum is the next generation of A.I. You need it to process data and make changes in all of the sectors we have been talking about that A.I. has been impacting with drug discovery and curing diseases. Just as AI is powering progress in not just the computer industry, but in fields that adopt the use of AI, quantum computing will be used in processing data for sectors already being transformed by AI, such as drug discovery and curing diseases.”

