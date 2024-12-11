Is Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) the Best Quantum Computing Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands against the other quantum computing stocks.
Quantum computing stocks are once again in focus after yesterday's major breakthrough announcement by one of the biggest players in this field.
Investors have had high expectations from quantum computing firms for many years, but the technology has consistently failed to deliver on the promise. However, a deeper understanding of the tech behind quantum computing is required to fully understand the complexity of the issue. Quantum computers were theorized in the 1980s, but their development has been fraught with challenges due to the fragility of qubits. Unlike traditional computers that use binary bits, like ones and zeroes, quantum computers utilize quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously due to superposition. Qubit fragility typically leads to higher error rates for quantum computers. Companies have tried to address qubit fragility through innovations — ranging from light particles to trapped ions, but few have been successful. However, latest breakthroughs in this field herald the arrival of quantum supremacy - a term used to explain the processing power of quantum computers compared to traditional ones.
Read more about these developments by accessing 10 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy According to Analysts and 10 Buzzing AI Stocks According to Goldman Sachs.
Since the latest breakthroughs showcase that quantum computers can accomplish tasks in minutes that would otherwise take ten septillion years - exceeding the age of the universe - it would be reasonable to assume that quantum computers can now move on from accomplishing mundane tasks like generating random numbers or solving specific mathematical problems, towards practical applications in drug discovery, artificial intelligence, and cryptography. This has huge implications for investors who are increasingly frustrated by the plateauing advancement in the field of AI and are actively exploring for emerging opportunities in the tech field that offer explosive growth potential along the same lines. Sylvia Jablonski, the CEO of Defiance ETFs, appeared on news platform CNBC earlier this year to highlight this.
“The way I see markets today is the absolute fervor and interest in all things A.I. and A.I. is the tide that rises all boats. I think quantum is the next generation of A.I. You need it to process data and make changes in all of the sectors we have been talking about that A.I. has been impacting with drug discovery and curing diseases. Just as AI is powering progress in not just the computer industry, but in fields that adopt the use of AI, quantum computing will be used in processing data for sectors already being transformed by AI, such as drug discovery and curing diseases.”
READ ALSO: 12 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Invest In and Beyond the Tech Giants: 35 Non-Tech AI Opportunities.
For this article, we selected quantum computing stocks by sifting through the holdings of popular quantum computing ETFs. The stocks listed below are also popular among hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A laptop and phone open to Google's services in an everyday setting.
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 160
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a California-based technology company that owns and runs the internet search engine Google. The firm is involved in the quantum universe through the Google Quantum AI Lab. This lab focuses on quantum computing applications that help with machine learning and solving difficult computer science problems. In 2019, the lab jumped into the spotlight after Google announced in a paper that it had achieved quantum supremacy. Per the tech giant, the Google quantum chip had solved a problem that would take a classical computer 10,000 years to solve. This claim was later disputed by infotech firm IBM.
Google Quantum AI Lab is once again in the news as the firm recently announced that it had taken the IBM reservations regarding the 2019 announcement into account to develop a new quantum chip that had solved a computing problem in five minutes that would take a classical computer more time than the history of the universe. The new chip, named Willow, has 105 qubits, the building blocks of quantum computers. These blocks are important as they are fast but error-prone. Traditionally, adding qubits to the chip would increase the chances of errors, but Google has said it has found a way to string together the qubits so that error rates go down as the number of qubits goes up.
The latest development is one of the reasons why the firm is among the best quantum computing stocks to buy according to hedge funds. Anthony Megrant, the chief architect for Google Quantum AI, put the Google quantum breakthrough into perspective during a recent interview, saying that some of Google's rivals were producing chips with a larger number of qubits than Google, but Google was focused on making the most reliable qubits it could. He also revealed that the firm built its own dedicated fabrication facility to produce its Willow chips.
Overall, GOOG ranks 4th on our list of the best quantum computing stocks to buy according to hedge funds. While we acknowledge the potential of GOOG as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than GOOG but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.