Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): 82% of US Workers Using AI at Work, Gen Z and Millennials Lead Adoption

Perplexity, the California-based AI startup that is challenging the dominance of Google in the Internet Search market, is considering the development of a $50 device that brings the conversational search abilities of the platforms it offers on the consumer market. Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of the firm, recently posted on social networking platform X and said the company would definitely sell such a device if the post got more than 5,000 likes. Other AI startups have also tried making AI-only devices, the latest example being Humane and their AI Pin, but these devices have not caught mass attention because of buggy performance.

Perplexity could succeed where others have failed as the firm has much more cash in the bank to hire the right teams for the purpose. News publication The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the startup is planning to raise more than $500 million at an upcoming funding round that would value the firm at more than $8 billion. The report claims that the platform the startup markets currently receives about 15 million queries a day and brings in around $50 million in annualized revenue. Perplexity uses AI to help people search the web in a chatbot-style interface.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a California-based technology company that owns and runs the internet search engine Google. On November 25, research commissioned by Google Workspace showed that 82% of US-based workers had been using AI tools at work. The Harris Poll-conducted survey revealed that some 93% of those who identify as Gen Z and 79% who identify as Millennials already use two or more AI tools each week. 75% of those using AI are also recommending it to peers, the study highlights.

