Is Alphabet (GOOG) The Cheapest AI Stock to Buy for 2025?

We recently published a list of Top 10 AI Stocks That Should Be On Your Watchlist for 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands against other top AI stocks that should be On your watchlist for 2025.

Investors are looking for new growth horizons in the AI industry to gauge whether the current market rally can continue for the years to come. Chetan Puttagunta, Benchmark general partner, said he’s noticed a lot of innovation in the past few weeks focused on improving the efficiency of algorithms.

“In the last six to eight weeks, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of innovation, especially at the model layer, and then for the last two years at the application layer, taking advantage of all the advances in the AI models. Specifically, what’s happening at the model layer is, as we move into an inference-time or test-time compute paradigm, you’re seeing a lot more advantage to entrepreneurs and technical founders that are able to push to the frontier with algorithmic innovation.”

To explain how AI is now actually improving workflows, Puttagunta gave the example of Sierra, a conversational AI startup making customer service solutions.

“So think of this Sierra AI agent, if you will, delivering the best customer service agent experience every time, replicated an infinite number of times. And that’s an experience that was previously not possible without AI.”

For this article, we picked 10 AI stocks that are making moves amid the latest news. With each stock, we have mentioned its hedge fund sentiment.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 160

Ted Weisberg from Seaport Securities said in a recent program on Schwab Network that he believes Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta are “relatively” cheap stocks.

“I feel like I’m beating the dead horse when I talk about Meta, but I still think Meta is a relatively cheap stock. Meta and Google, by the way, both Meta and Google.”

The market has been ignoring Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s key secondary businesses and the stock remains undervalued despite concerns around AI search and regulatory onslaught.

