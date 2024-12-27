Is Alphabet (GOOG) The Cheapest AI Stock to Buy for 2025?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Top 10 AI Stocks That Should Be On Your Watchlist for 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands against other top AI stocks that should be On your watchlist for 2025.
Investors are looking for new growth horizons in the AI industry to gauge whether the current market rally can continue for the years to come. Chetan Puttagunta, Benchmark general partner, said he’s noticed a lot of innovation in the past few weeks focused on improving the efficiency of algorithms.
“In the last six to eight weeks, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of innovation, especially at the model layer, and then for the last two years at the application layer, taking advantage of all the advances in the AI models. Specifically, what’s happening at the model layer is, as we move into an inference-time or test-time compute paradigm, you’re seeing a lot more advantage to entrepreneurs and technical founders that are able to push to the frontier with algorithmic innovation.”
To explain how AI is now actually improving workflows, Puttagunta gave the example of Sierra, a conversational AI startup making customer service solutions.
“So think of this Sierra AI agent, if you will, delivering the best customer service agent experience every time, replicated an infinite number of times. And that’s an experience that was previously not possible without AI.”
For this article, we picked 10 AI stocks that are making moves amid the latest news. With each stock, we have mentioned its hedge fund sentiment. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 160
Ted Weisberg from Seaport Securities said in a recent program on Schwab Network that he believes Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta are “relatively” cheap stocks.
“I feel like I’m beating the dead horse when I talk about Meta, but I still think Meta is a relatively cheap stock. Meta and Google, by the way, both Meta and Google.”
The market has been ignoring Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s key secondary businesses and the stock remains undervalued despite concerns around AI search and regulatory onslaught.
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s secondary ventures in AI, autonomous driving, and other areas are making solid progress, especially in the Waymo robotaxi segment. Currently, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s stock trades below 20 times forward earnings, offering potential upside as EPS and other financial metrics strengthen in coming years. For next year, the consensus EPS estimate sits around $9. However, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has consistently beaten projections, delivering $7.54 in trailing twelve-month EPS compared to the expected $6.79—a roughly 11% outperformance.
With the 2025 EPS forecast at around $9, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) could realistically achieve earnings closer to $10 if it maintains its historical outperformance rate. At a projected $10 EPS, Google’s forward P/E multiple would be approximately 17, a relatively low valuation for a diversified market leader.
What are the key drivers for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)?
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) remains on track to reach a $100 billion revenue run rate from YouTube Ads and Google Cloud by the end of 2024. In its autonomous driving division, Waymo has shown notable progress, with paid autonomous rides growing 200% quarter-over-quarter to 150,000 weekly rides as of late October, thanks to a fleet of 700 vehicles in service since August.
This growth is significant: Waymo vehicles now average about 30.6 autonomous rides per day—substantially higher than Uber’s average of 4.18 rides per driver daily, based on Uber’s 31 million daily trips and 7.4 million drivers last quarter. This performance underscores Waymo’s competitive edge in autonomous ride volume compared to traditional ride-hailing.
In the third quarter, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Search & Other segment saw a 12.2% year-over-year revenue increase, rising from $44.03 billion to $49.39 billion. YouTube advertising also performed well, with revenue up 12.2% to $8.92 billion from $7.95 billion. Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s subscriptions, platforms, and devices revenue grew even more sharply, surging 27.8% from $8.34 billion to $10.66 billion.
Google Cloud has been expanding steadily, with revenue climbing from $13.06 billion in 2020 to $33.09 billion in 2023. Notably, Google Cloud turned profitable for the first time in 2023, posting $1.72 billion in operating profit—a significant improvement from a $5.61 billion loss in 2020. This segment’s performance continues to strengthen, with the latest quarterly revenue reaching $11.35 billion, up 35% from $8.41 billion in the same period last year.
RiverPark Large Growth Fund stated the following regarding Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG): Google was our top detractor in the third quarter despite reporting second quarter results that were generally in line with expectations. The company reported slightly better revenue growth in Search, which grew 14% and continues to be resilient in the face of AI challengers, and Google Cloud, which grew 29% in the quarter. Service operating income margins of 40% and Cloud operating income margins of 11% were also both ahead of investors’ expectations as management’s cost-efficiency efforts drove operating leverage. YouTube revenue growth was slightly below expectations (+13% v. +16%) driven by tougher year-over-year comparisons and some general weakness in the Brand Advertising vertical. Finally, Cap Ex in the quarter of $13.2 billion was more than expected and likely the driver of the weakness in the stock as investors grapple with how much infrastructure investment will be required to achieve Google’s AI goals.
Overall, GOOG ranks 5th on our list of top AI stocks that should be On your watchlist for 2025.
