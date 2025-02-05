Alpha Modus (AMOD) Sues Walgreens for AI Patent Infringement, Claims Damages Could Reach Billions

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Top 10 AI Stocks Trending On Wall Street. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD) stands against other top AI stocks trending on Wall Street.
The tech world may be steering in a new direction with the emergence of DeepSeek and the cheaper and more efficient models it promises. In the latest news, bulls from Europe have deemed that the sector may have further to run, despite the emergence of these Chinese copies. This news emerged after January 27, when the tech world witnessed a broad market sell-off driven by DeepSeek’s advancements, investors’ concerns regarding West’s huge investments in chipmakers and data centers, valuation risks, and increasing competition from alternative AI models. In short, DeepSeek sparked a rout in the tech world.
With the emergence of these models, companies are readjusting their approaches, focusing more on efficiency rather than demand. Even big AI names such as OpenAI have been prompted to rethink their strategies. The AI startup is reportedly thinking of “figuring out a different open-source strategy” after DeepSeek released a lower-cost open-source AI model, Seeking Alpha reported Saturday. Moreover, OpenAI Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil recently unveiled that the company was considering open-sourcing older AI models. This reflects a broader industry shift toward efficiency and accessibility.
Nevertheless, since the sell-off, tech stocks have thankfully rebounded. European markets in particular are hitting new highs, Reuters reports. One economic theory, known as the “Jevons Paradox” seems to be the answer. According to the paradox, when a resource becomes more efficient to use, demand may increase rather than the other way around. This is because the price of using the resource drops.
“I hadn’t discussed it until Monday (last week), and then suddenly it’s everywhere. This paradox highlights one of the uncertainties at the moment,” said Jewell, flagging that a key question for European stock-pickers is whether data centres and their suppliers will be less in demand.”
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD)
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD) is a technology company that creates, develops, and licenses data drive technologies. On February 4th, the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp., had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Walgreens Co. (“Walgreens”) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The company has alleged that Walgreens has willfully infringed on Alpha Modus’s patented AI-driven retail technology. This technology enhances in-store shopping through data-driven insights, interactive advertising, and consumer engagement tools. The event came to light when Walgreens deployed its Cooler Screens digital smart screens in its stores, which Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) claims mirror the patented innovations. Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) has previously taken action against major retailers and technology providers, including Kroger, Cooler Screens, Wakefern, Shelf Nine LLC, and more, reflecting the company’s commitment to protecting its AI technology. The company estimates potential damages exceeding $500 million, stating that they could easily run into billions over the life of its patents.
“We believe our technology is currently being used by scores of brands, retailers and technology providers. Our research demonstrates that, as a result, damages due Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) far exceed an estimated $500 million and could easily run into the billions over the life of our patents. This lawsuit is a necessary step to protect our intellectual property and uphold fair competition”.
Overall, AMOD ranks 10th on our list of top AI stocks trending on Wall Street. While we acknowledge the potential of AMOD as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AMOD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.