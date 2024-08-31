Alpha HPA Limited's (ASX:A4N) Path To Profitability

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Alpha HPA Limited operates as a specialty metals and technology company. On 30 June 2024, the AU$987m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$25m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Alpha HPA will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the Australian Chemicals analysts is that Alpha HPA is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2026, before turning a profit of AU$23m in 2027. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2027? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 45% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Alpha HPA's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

