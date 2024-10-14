Is Almunda Professionals N.V.'s (AMS:AMUND) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

With its stock down 9.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Almunda Professionals (AMS:AMUND). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on Almunda Professionals' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Almunda Professionals is:

5.8% = €795k ÷ €14m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.06.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Almunda Professionals' Earnings Growth And 5.8% ROE

At first glance, Almunda Professionals' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Almunda Professionals was still able to see a decent net income growth of 9.2% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Almunda Professionals' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 17% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Almunda Professionals fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Almunda Professionals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Almunda Professionals has a three-year median payout ratio of 62% (which means it retains 38% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Almunda Professionals has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Almunda Professionals' performance. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, the low profit retention could mean that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been paying reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Almunda Professionals and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

