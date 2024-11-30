‘It’s almost dirty money’: the older generation of crypto investors benefiting from the ‘Trump pump’

Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies have benefited from the ‘Trump pump’. Photograph: Dado Ruvić/Reuters

Miles, a 37-year-old NHS doctor from London, has been trying to persuade friends to buy cryptocurrencies for years. In recent weeks, the “Trump pump” to crypto prices has left them envious. “They have watched in frustration as my gamble paid off,” he says.

Miles’s crypto portfolio is now worth £2.3m, despite having cashed out about £600,000 earlier this year to buy a house. “It’s set me up for life,” says Miles, who invested £4,000 in bitcoin in 2012. “My pot fluctuates by hundreds of thousands each day, but I’ve been through years of volatile periods.”

Miles was one of dozens of people who shared with the Guardian why they had become crypto retail investors – ordinary people buying digital blockchain currencies – and how their investment had fared over time.

The price of bitcoin has topped $97,000 (£76,500), a new record high, as investors view Donald Trump’s return to the White House as a harbinger of crypto-friendly conditions that will legitimise them as mainstream assets. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found 12% of UK adults own crypto.

Many respondents said they had entered the crypto market within the past four years, with some using extra funds they had accumulated during Covid lockdowns to buy coins via apps and platforms that were more user friendly than the process of acquiring blockchain currencies had previously been.

The responses also reflected a growing trend for professionals in jobs such as teaching, banking, nursing or IT investing, rather than the “tech bros” historically associated with the crypto sphere, claiming that such investments had been their best, or only, option to build up any meaningful personal wealth.

Scores of middle-class respondents said they had lost trust in existing systems and had turned to crypto in the hope that it would help them reach life goals such as affording to have a child, buy a house or travel.

I was getting alarmed that there was virtually zero interest paid on my savings.

Julian, 57, a draughtsman, homeowner and father of four from Nottingham, was one of several respondents who said they had bought into bitcoin to insure themselves against rocketing inflation.

“I was getting more and more alarmed that not only was there virtually zero interest paid on my savings, the value of every pound I owned was also reducing due to quantitative easing, as the government happily printed money to bail out the banks,” he says.

Julian decided to invest most of his savings. “Very soon after, the price tanked and I was down 50% for over a year, but never once considered selling because I’d done my homework and knew this was how it performed,” he says.

