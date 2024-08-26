Is Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) A Good Dividend Stock According to Warren Buffett?

We recently compiled a list of the Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks by Sectors and Industries. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) stands against the other Warren Buffet-approved dividend stocks.

Warren Buffett is a well-known figure in the investment community, and his reputation requires no introduction. He is one of those rare investors whose strategies are closely emulated by countless newcomers to the field. This widespread admiration stems from the fact that Buffett operates in a class of his own. He remains committed to the investment principles he has relied on throughout his career, particularly value investing. The Oracle of Omaha’s lack of enthusiasm for the current AI trend highlights his steadfast dedication to the strategies that have guided his investment approach for decades.

At the Berkshire annual shareholder meeting in May, Buffett was asked about AI's potential impact on traditional industries. He responded by acknowledging that he was not knowledgeable about the technology but emphasized that this lack of understanding did not imply he dismissed its existence, importance, or significance in any way. That said, Buffett is also enthusiastic about several other strategies beyond value investing.

Dividend stocks have been a staple in Berkshire's portfolio for a long time, with nearly 93% of the holdings focused on them. The media has often highlighted Buffett's affinity for dividend stocks, particularly because Berkshire Hathaway, his own company, does not pay a dividend. His approach has proven successful, as the investment portfolio managed by Buffett and his team is projected to generate around $6 billion in annual dividend income. Remarkably, $4.36 billion of that income from common and preferred stock dividends comes from just five companies.

Buffett’s approach to dividend investing isn’t driven by chasing the highest yield. Instead, he prioritizes identifying outstanding companies that can maintain and grow their dividends over the long term. He prefers a moderate yield from a stable, successful company over a higher yield from a less reliable and weaker one. If Warren Buffett has a preference for dividends, it’s clear he’s on the right track, given how significantly these stocks have contributed to overall market returns. His love for dividend stocks reflects the significant role these equities have played in contributing to the market's overall returns over the years. Between 1993 and the end of 2022, the S&P 500 grew by 777%. However, when dividends were factored in, the S&P 500 saw an increase of over 1,400% during the same period. This indicates that dividends accounted for more than 20% of the market’s total return during those years.

Buffett carefully monitors the sectors and industries he invests in, which is a core aspect of his investment strategy. By the end of Q2 2024, the finance sector was the largest portion of his portfolio, followed closely by technology, with substantial investments also in basic materials and consumer goods. This article will explore some of the best Warren Buffett dividend stock selections across these different sectors and industries.

For this article, we analyzed Berkshire Hathaway's 13F portfolio as of the second quarter of 2024 and picked dividend stocks from the portfolio. We mentioned the sectors and industries these stocks belong to and ranked them in ascending order of the hedge fund's stake in them during Q2 2024.

We also measured hedge fund sentiment around each stock according to Insider Monkey’s database of 912 funds as of Q2 2024. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Berkshire Hathaway’s Stake Value: $1,150,430,000

Sector: Financials

Industry: Credit Services

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is an American bank holding company that provides services related to banking, investing, home loans, and auto finance. The investment appeal of the company lies in its digital-first strategy, which enables lower overhead costs compared to traditional banks. Its strong presence in auto lending and an expanding deposit base create a solid platform for future growth. However, an economic downturn could negatively affect loan performance, especially in the auto sector. Therefore, this financial stock may not be suitable for short-term traders seeking quick gains. Instead, it is more likely to attract value investors who are prepared to hold the stock through multiple business cycles. The stock is up by nearly 19% year-to-date.

Ally Financial Inc.'s (NYSE:ALLY) business model offers a clear indication of the direction in which future banking is heading, particularly with the rise of AI technology. In this era, the absence of a physical presence could prove advantageous, particularly for attracting new deposits. In the second quarter of 2024, the bank reported having 3.2 million deposit customers, up from 1.2 million in 2016, with a customer retention rate of 96%. Additionally, the company reported $13 billion in deposit balances held by investing customers. The company's unique, all-digital approach has demonstrated value beyond just competitive rates, as evidenced by 61 consecutive quarters of deposit customer growth and over one million actively engaged savings customers.

Berkshire Hathaway did not change its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter of 2024. The hedge fund held 29 million shares in the company at the end of the quarter, valued at over $1.15 billion. The company made up 0.41% of Buffett's portfolio.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.85%, as of August 21. It is one of the best Warren Buffett dividend stocks as the company has paid uninterrupted dividends to shareholders since 2016.

At the end of Q2 2024, 45 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), down from 47 in the previous quarter. These stakes are collectively valued at over $2.36 billion.

