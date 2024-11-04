Is The Allstate Corporation (ALL) The Most Undervalued Insurance Stock To Invest In?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 8 Undervalued Insurance Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) stands against the other undervalued insurance stocks.
The State of the US Insurance Market: What Investors Need to Know
The insurance industry is currently facing significant challenges, particularly in regions prone to extreme weather events. Recent hurricanes, including Helene and Milton, have caused substantial damage in Florida, leading to billions in insurance losses.
Florida has faced significant challenges in its insurance market due to the impact of 4 major hurricanes in the past 4 years. On October 17, Reuters reported that homeowners contacted by Reuters in areas including both Florida coasts and the Keys are increasingly worried about rising premiums and the possibility of losing their insurance coverage altogether. Average homeowner premiums in Florida surged nearly 60% from 2019 to 2023. The state-backed insurer, Citizens Property Insurance Corp., has seen its policies increase from about 1.14 million at the end of 2022 to over 1.2 million as of June 2024, indicating a growing reliance on this insurer of last resort.
Analysts and experts predict that the recent back-to-back hurricanes, Helene and Milton, will further worsen the situation. Analysts warn that these storms will likely lead to even higher insurance costs and stricter coverage exclusions. Marc Ragin, an associate professor of risk management and insurance at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, expressed concerns that insurers may become hesitant to continue offering policies in Florida due to the increasing frequency of severe weather events. As a result, many homeowners are left feeling anxious about their insurance options and financial security.
Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180, told Reuters that the hope for a softer insurance market has vanished following Helene and Milton. Brian Schneider, senior director of insurance at Fitch Ratings, noted that price increases from reinsurers are forcing primary insurance companies to raise their rates as well. Despite these challenges, some private insurers remain committed to the Florida market, but homeowners continue to feel the pressure as they navigate an uncertain insurance landscape.
Resilience of the Insurance Market
Overall, the US insurance industry is proving resilient in the face of adversity. According to Mordor Intelligence, the US life and non-life insurance market’s size in terms of net written premiums was valued at $2.02 trillion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.95% during 2024-2029 to reach $2.83 trillion by the end of the forecast period.
The insurance market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key trends that enhance its resilience despite facing catastrophic events. One of the primary factors is the rapid digital transformation within the industry, which has improved operational efficiency and customer engagement. Insurers are increasingly adopting technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to streamline processes, personalize offerings, and enhance risk assessment.
“Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) continue to revolutionize how insurers assess risk and manage claims. AI technologies enable better data analysis and faster decision-making processes, which can enhance customer service and operational efficiency.
Overall, these trends indicate that the insurance market is poised for growth and capable of withstanding challenges, making it an attractive sector for investors.
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)
Forward P/E: 10.85
Earnings Growth: 1,396.80%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 61
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) is an American insurance company that ranks among the best insurance stocks to buy. It offers a wide range of products, including auto, home, renters, business, and life insurance. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) is known for its comprehensive protection plans as it provides a wide variety of coverage options for cars, homes, electronic devices, and even identity theft.
A key milestone for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) was the acquisition of National General in January 2021 for $4 billion. This strategic move significantly expanded the company’s independent agent channel and added various businesses to its portfolio, including personal auto insurance and group health services. Since the acquisition, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has seen significant growth in customers through independent agents and added nearly 1.7 million policies, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% in policies over the past four years. This contributed to over $5.1 billion in premiums written in the first half of 2024.
In Q2 2024, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) reported revenues of $15.7 billion, a 12% increase year-over-year, driven by higher insurance premiums and increased investment income. The net income applicable to common shareholders reached $301 million, or an adjusted net income of $1.61 per diluted share.
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) reported a 13.1% increase in written premiums compared to Q2 2023. This growth was driven by a 10% rise for the Allstate brand and a remarkable 29.1% increase for National General.
As the company continues to adapt and expand its operations, it presents a strong investment opportunity for those seeking stability and growth in the insurance sector.
Analysts are also bullish on The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The 12-month median price target of $215.00 for the stock set by analysts indicates a potential upside of 14% from the current stock price.
ALL ranks second on our list of undervalued insurance stocks to invest in. As of the second quarter of 2024, the stock is held by 61 hedge funds. Ariel Investments stated the following regarding The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) in its “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2024 investor letter:
“We added property and casualty insurer, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). A challenging macro-environment, inflation and lower reserve development led to significant underwriting losses across key markets, presenting us with an attractive entry point. Looking ahead, we expect the strong pricing environment, coupled with lower inflationary pressure and future premium growth to yield upside for shares. Additionally, management is committed to improving its adjusted expense ratio and recently made upgrades to its claims handling processes to minimize loss development and lower claim severities.”
Overall, ALL ranks 2nd on our list of the undervalued insurance stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of ALL as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ALL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
