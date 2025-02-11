Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Beats Q4 Sales Targets But Stock Drops

Transmission provider Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced better-than-expected revenue in Q4 CY2024, with sales up 2.7% year on year to $796 million. On the other hand, the company’s full-year revenue guidance of $3.25 billion at the midpoint came in 3.7% below analysts’ estimates. Its GAAP profit of $2.01 per share was 5.4% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $796 million vs analyst estimates of $785 million (2.7% year-on-year growth, 1.4% beat)

EPS (GAAP): $2.01 vs analyst estimates of $1.91 (5.4% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: $270 million vs analyst estimates of $270 million (33.9% margin, in line)

Management’s revenue guidance for the upcoming financial year 2025 is $3.25 billion at the midpoint, missing analyst estimates by 3.7% and implying 0.8% growth (vs 6.3% in FY2024)

EBITDA guidance for the upcoming financial year 2025 is $1.2 billion at the midpoint, below analyst estimates of $1.24 billion

Operating Margin: 29.5%, in line with the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 17.1%, down from 24% in the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $9.89 billion

David S. Graziosi, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Allison Transmission commented, "Closing out the year, unprecedented demand for Class 8 vocational vehicles persisted in the fourth quarter of 2024, leading to record full year net sales of $1.8 billion in our North America On-Highway end market. Driven by the realization of our growth initiatives, we achieved decade-high full year net sales in our Defense end market and all-time high full year net sales in our Outside North America On-Highway end market."

Company Overview

Helping build race cars at one point, Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) offers transmissions to original equipment manufacturers and fleet operators.

Heavy Transportation Equipment

Heavy transportation equipment companies are investing in automated vehicles that increase efficiencies and connected machinery that collects actionable data. Some are also developing electric vehicles and mobility solutions to address customers’ concerns about carbon emissions, creating new sales opportunities. Additionally, they are increasingly offering automated equipment that increases efficiencies and connected machinery that collects actionable data. On the other hand, heavy transportation equipment companies are at the whim of economic cycles. Interest rates, for example, can greatly impact the construction and transport volumes that drive demand for these companies’ offerings.

