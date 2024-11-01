GuruFocus.com

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

  • Operating Income Increase: 4.2% increase compared to Q2 2023.

  • Average In-Place Net Rent: Increased to CAD 25.30 per occupied square foot, a 6.4% increase from CAD 23.78.

  • Net Debt to EBITDA: Decreased from 10.9x in Q2 to 10.7x for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

  • Gross Proceeds from Asset Dispositions: CAD 51 million from three non-core assets in Montreal.

  • Incremental EBITDA from Development Projects: CAD 19 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

  • Incremental FFO from Development Projects: Approximately CAD 9.4 million.

  • Proceeds from Asset Sales: Expected to generate approximately CAD 342 million at or above IFRS value.

  • Senior Unsecured Debenture Issuance: CAD 250 million at a rate of 5.534%.

  • Total Leasing Activity Increase: Up 39% compared to the previous quarter and almost 100% compared to the prior year.

  • New Leasing Activity Increase: Up 60% year-to-date compared to the prior year.

  • Retention Rate: 60% in Q3, closer to the normal level of 70% to 75%.

  • Leased Area in Q3: Held steady for the second consecutive quarter.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) successfully closed on the sale of three non-core assets in Q3, with five more pending, expected to generate CAD 193 million by year-end, aiding in debt reduction.

  • The company issued a CAD 250 million bond to pay off variable rate debt, demonstrating strong access to capital markets with the offering being 5x oversubscribed.

  • Leasing activity increased significantly, with a 39% rise compared to the previous quarter and a 100% increase year-over-year, indicating strong demand for urban workspace.

  • The average in-place net rent per occupied square foot reached an all-time high of CAD 25.30, reflecting a 6.4% increase from the previous year.

  • Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) is making progress on ESG initiatives, achieving a GRESB score of 84 for standing investments and 86 for developments, above the peer average for standing investments.

Negative Points

  • Net debt to EBITDA remains high at 10.7x, although it has decreased slightly from the previous quarter, indicating ongoing leverage challenges.

  • The company is not rate-locking its financing commitments yet, which could expose it to interest rate volatility.

  • Montreal and Vancouver saw occupancy erosion, offsetting gains in Toronto, reflecting regional challenges in maintaining occupancy levels.

  • The company faces temporary short-term pressure on debt metrics due to recent acquisitions, impacting financial flexibility.

  • Some non-core asset sales are based on intensification potential rather than current yield, which may not immediately contribute to NOI.

and

Recommended Stories