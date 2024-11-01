Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong ...

Total Leasing Activity Increase: Up 39% compared to the previous quarter and almost 100% compared to the prior year.

Proceeds from Asset Sales: Expected to generate approximately CAD 342 million at or above IFRS value.

Net Debt to EBITDA: Decreased from 10.9x in Q2 to 10.7x for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ( APYRF ) is making progress on ESG initiatives, achieving a GRESB score of 84 for standing investments and 86 for developments, above the peer average for standing investments.

The average in-place net rent per occupied square foot reached an all-time high of CAD 25.30, reflecting a 6.4% increase from the previous year.

The company issued a CAD 250 million bond to pay off variable rate debt, demonstrating strong access to capital markets with the offering being 5x oversubscribed.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ( APYRF ) successfully closed on the sale of three non-core assets in Q3, with five more pending, expected to generate CAD 193 million by year-end, aiding in debt reduction.

Some non-core asset sales are based on intensification potential rather than current yield, which may not immediately contribute to NOI.

The company is not rate-locking its financing commitments yet, which could expose it to interest rate volatility.

Net debt to EBITDA remains high at 10.7x, although it has decreased slightly from the previous quarter, indicating ongoing leverage challenges.

Story Continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: What gives Allied Properties increased confidence in near-term leasing activity compared to the previous quarter? A: J.P. Mackay, Senior Vice President - National Operations, explained that increased utilization across the portfolio, greater clarity in the macroeconomic environment, and a higher conversion rate of leasing activity are key factors. Additionally, there is an increase in expansion activity and larger mandates from prospective users, translating into deal activity.

Q: Are there any expected dips in occupancy levels over the next few quarters? A: Cecilia Williams, President and CEO, stated that they do not expect any dips in occupancy levels and anticipate a steady or improving trend.

Q: What is the average yield on cost for the assets held for sale? A: Nanthini Mahalingam, Chief Financial Officer, mentioned that the average yield is around 3.5%. However, Cecilia Williams noted that the cap rate isn't entirely indicative due to the intensification potential and some assets being vacated for higher value.

Q: What is the timing for the closure of mortgage commitments highlighted in the disclosures? A: Nanthini Mahalingam indicated that three will close in Q4, while the CMHC financing for 19 Duncan will close in Q1 of 2025. The spreads are locked, but the rates are not yet locked as they are waiting for an opportune time.

Q: Can you provide more color on the leasing spreads and the impact of Flex leases? A: J.P. Mackay explained that a renewal in a Flex building in Toronto affected the spreads due to unique circumstances. Excluding this, the increase in rates was 5.3% from beginning to ending and 15.7% on average, consistent with prior quarters.

Q: What is the outlook for the distribution level? A: Cecilia Williams expressed confidence in maintaining the distribution at its current level.

Q: How is Allied Properties addressing the sublease space in Montreal? A: J.P. Mackay noted that the sublease space at 1001 Boulevard Robert-Bourassa is dated and not competing with upgraded products. The weighted average lease term of sublease space is 5.7 years, and they are actively managing it.

Q: What are the major building blocks for achieving the CAD 85 million in EBITDA over the next two years? A: Nanthini Mahalingam outlined that the contribution from development completions is expected to be CAD 80 million in 2025, building up to CAD 100 million by the end of 2026.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

