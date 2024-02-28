Do Allianz Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:ALLIANZ) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Allianz Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ALLIANZ). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Allianz Malaysia Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Allianz Malaysia Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Allianz Malaysia Berhad's EBIT margins have actually improved by 6.8 percentage points in the last year, to reach 18%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 14%. That's not a good look.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Allianz Malaysia Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Allianz Malaysia Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Allianz Malaysia Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM72m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 2.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Allianz Malaysia Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Allianz Malaysia Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Allianz Malaysia Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

