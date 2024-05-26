Allianz Malaysia Berhad First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM1.07 (vs RM0.97 in 1Q 2023)

Allianz Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ALLIANZ) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM1.37b (up 17% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: RM189.8m (up 9.9% from 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 14% (in line with 1Q 2023).

EPS: RM1.07 (up from RM0.97 in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Allianz Malaysia Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.6% decline forecast for the Insurance industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Insurance industry.

The company's shares are down 2.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Allianz Malaysia Berhad that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.