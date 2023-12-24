Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alliant Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$892m ÷ (US$21b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Alliant Energy has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alliant Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alliant Energy here for free.

What Can We Tell From Alliant Energy's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Alliant Energy. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.7% and the business has deployed 38% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Alliant Energy's ROCE

Long story short, while Alliant Energy has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 41% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Alliant Energy (including 1 which is concerning) .

