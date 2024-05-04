Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges ...

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q1 2024 reported at $0.62, down from $0.65 in Q1 2023.

Net Income Impact: Temperature impacts decreased earnings by approximately $0.08 per share in Q1 2024.

Cash Flow: Q1 2024 cash flows from operations increased by over $100 million year-over-year.

Revenue Drivers: New electric and gas rates effective from January 1, 2024, contributed to financial performance.

Operational Expenses: Q1 2024 other operation and maintenance expenses were almost $15 million less than Q1 2023.

Regulatory Filings: Progress on rate reviews in Iowa; new regulatory filings expected in 2024 for additional renewables and resources.

2024 Earnings Guidance: Reaffirmed at $2.99 to $3.13 per share.

Release Date: May 03, 2024

Positive Points

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT) has successfully executed strategic solar investments, enhancing its position as the largest owner-operator of solar generation in Wisconsin.

The company has achieved significant milestones in renewable energy, with the completion of solar projects in Wisconsin and operational progress in Iowa, contributing to a balanced and resilient energy portfolio.

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT) has received recognition for its trustworthiness and veteran support, highlighting its strong corporate governance and community engagement.

The company is actively engaging with legislative changes in Iowa and Wisconsin to foster economic growth and attract new businesses, enhancing regional development.

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT) is well-positioned for growth with a clear strategy for clean energy and regulatory initiatives aimed at enhancing grid reliability and customer service.

Negative Points

Warmer-than-normal temperatures impacted Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT)'s earnings negatively in the first quarter, reflecting a decrease in earnings per share compared to the previous year.

The company faces challenges in maintaining sales to commercial and industrial customers in Iowa, particularly with lower-margin cogeneration customers.

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT) is experiencing ongoing inflationary pressures which require continuous management to maintain operational efficiency and financial stability.

Regulatory proceedings and interventions pose potential risks to the company's planned investments and rate reviews, which could impact financial outcomes.

The need for additional generation capacity to meet potential large capacity demands from new customers could pose challenges in terms of timely regulatory approval and construction.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What types of customers is Alliant Energy looking to attract with the new legislation in Wisconsin and Iowa, and what are the strategic advantages for these customers? A: Lisa M. Barton, President and CEO of Alliant Energy, explained that the company is open to various types of economic development opportunities, including biofuels, manufacturing, and data centers. A strategic advantage for customers in Iowa and Wisconsin is the absence of a litigated Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) process, allowing Alliant Energy to adapt quickly to customer needs through its Clean Energy Blueprint.

Q: Can you provide an update on the agreements entered for selling tax credits and how they impact the company financially? A: Robert J. Durian, Executive VP & CFO, noted that Alliant Energy has successfully sold all 2023 generating tax credits and plans to increase tax credit sales significantly in the coming years. These sales help reduce customer costs, improve cash flows, and decrease external financing needs, contributing positively to the company's financial health.

Q: What is the expected timing for regulatory approvals related to Alliant Energy's proposed energy dome, considering the upcoming retirement of the Columbia facility? A: Robert J. Durian mentioned that regulatory filings in Wisconsin are anticipated later this year, with decisions expected by early 2025. This timeline aligns with the planned retirement of the Columbia facility in mid-2026.

Q: Regarding the rate review settlement in Iowa, would Alliant Energy expect a total or partial settlement? A: Lisa M. Barton clarified that if a settlement were reached, it would likely be a total settlement. She highlighted the mid-May to mid-June window as the critical period for potential settlement discussions.

Q: Was there any legislative discussion about implementing an IRP process in Iowa, and what was the outcome? A: Lisa M. Barton recalled that there was legislation considered that would have implemented an IRP process in Iowa, but it did not advance. She emphasized that Iowa recognizes the need for flexibility in utility generation planning, which is supported by recent legislative expansions to include batteries and nuclear investments.

Q: What are the financial impacts of the warmer-than-normal temperatures experienced in the first quarter of 2024? A: Robert J. Durian reported that the mild temperatures reduced Alliant Energy's earnings by approximately $0.08 per share in the first quarter. He compared this to a $0.04 per share impact from temperature variations in the same quarter of the previous year.

