Allen Iverson and Other NBA Stars Who Wasted Their Fortunes

The median career earnings for an NBA player is $12.67 million, according to the George Washington University Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center. Despite high salaries, more than 6 percent of all NBA players will go bankrupt within 15 years of retirement.

Fast cars, mega mansions, bad investments and a slew of other irresponsible expenses have turned some of the richest NBA players into bankrupt NBA former players. Generation after generation, ballers often realize too late that the seemingly infinite stacks of cash that come with even mediocre NBA careers are, in fact, quite finite.

Click through to see which players — including some of the league’s highest-paid All-Stars — lost their fortunes to bad luck, bad judgment and bad people.

Bill Willoughby

Money lost: At least $1 million

In 1975, Bill Willoughby was considered the best high school basketball player in America, and he became just the third player in NBA history to make the jump directly from high school to the pros.

His life declined, however, after being released from the New Jersey Nets in 1984. According to NJ.com, Willoughby went broke after claiming a financial advisor mismanaged $1 million of his money. It appears that his luck hasn’t improved much — in 2016, he was arrested after a fight with police.

Chris Washburn

Money lost: $1.25 million

Chris Washburn is one of the NBA’s saddest draft busts. Picked No. 3 overall by the Golden State Warriors in 1986, the center played just 72 games in less than two seasons before a drug addiction earned him a lifetime ban from the league.

Washburn was soon homeless and eating out of trash cans before he landed in prison, where he couldn’t even land a starting position on his penitentiary basketball team. The $1.25 million he earned during his short career is gone, but Washburn has since cleaned up his act and is now caring for his ailing mother in his hometown of Hickory, N.C.

David Harrison

Money lost: $4.4 million

In 2001, David Harrison was playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game with his entire NBA career ahead of him. A little more than a decade later, according to a Yahoo Sports report from 2015, the former first-round draft pick was working at McDonald’s.

Harrison sunk to a new low when, in 2013, a McDonald’s manager reportedly recognized the former center after his credit card was declined while attempting to buy a Happy Meal for his 4-year old son. The manager offered to help him find a job, and the broke Harrison accepted. Drug use, a needy extended family and financial mismanagement all factored into Harrison’s squandering of the $4.4 million he earned in the NBA.

Rick Mahorn

Money lost: At least $6 million

Between 1984 and 2000, Rick Mahorn earned more than $6 million during his time with the Washington Bullets, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and the Nets. He also earned six-figure salaries through his later work as a broadcaster and basketball coach, according to The Detroit News.

But by 2010, it was all gone. The power forward filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy thanks to a familiar narrative of bad investments, six-figure IRS problems and monthly bills that were more than double his and his wife’s combined income. To top it all off, Yahoo Sports reported at the time that Mahorn even owed $55 to a public library for overdue books.

Delonte West

Money lost: At least $16 million

One of the more recent, and tragic, NBA stories of lost fortune belongs to Delonte West.

West, who played mainly for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers during his eight-year career, has struggled with mental illness since childhood, according to an interview with The Washington Post. The former 2004 first-round draft pick was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 during his stint with the Cavs.

After a series of bizarre on- and off-court behavioral outbursts, encounters with law enforcement and unexcused absences, the NBA was finally done with West in 2012. When TMZ posted pictures of a disoriented and shoeless West wandering outside a Houston fast food restaurant in 2016, only $100,000 remained of the $16.23 million he earned as a pro.

