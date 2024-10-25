Allegion PLC (ALLE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

Revenue: $967.1 million, an increase of 5.4% compared to 2023.

Organic Revenue Growth: 3.3% in the quarter.

Adjusted Operating Margin: Increased by 100 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Increased by 100 basis points.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.16, an increase of 11.3% versus the prior year.

Available Cash Flow: $388 million year-to-date, a 21.1% increase versus last year.

Americas Segment Revenue: $782.4 million, up 5.6% on a reported basis.

International Segment Revenue: $184.7 million, up 4.4% on a reported basis.

Share Repurchases: Approximately $40 million in the quarter.

Cash Returned to Shareholders: Approximately $42 million in dividends in the third quarter.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) reported a 5.4% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, driven by price, volume, and acquisitions.

The company achieved a 100 basis point increase in both adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin, showcasing strong operational execution.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) raised its full-year guidance for EPS, reflecting confidence in its financial performance.

The company continues to invest in organic growth, highlighted by the launch of the Von Duprin 70 Series, a new product line of exit devices.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) successfully closed the acquisition of SOSS Door Hardware, expected to be accretive to EPS in 2025, enhancing its mechanical portfolio.

Negative Points

The Americas segment experienced a decline in electronics revenue, down high single digits compared to Q3 last year.

International organic revenue growth was relatively flat, indicating challenges in achieving growth outside the Americas.

The residential business in the Americas showed only low single-digit growth, reflecting a slower recovery in this segment.

Higher tax rates posed a headwind, partially offsetting the positive impacts of operational performance and capital deployment.

The multifamily market in the Americas is expected to remain soft, potentially impacting future growth in this segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the visibility of the Americas non-residential business over the next 12 months based on specification activity? A: John Stone, President and CEO, explained that the non-residential market remains stable, with institutional markets leading the way. Indicators like municipal bond issuance suggest continued spending in education, which aligns with Allegion's focus on safety and security. Residential specification activity is not a focus, as Allegion primarily participates in the aftermarket.

