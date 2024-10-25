Allegion PLC (ALLE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

In This Article:
Revenue: $967.1 million, an increase of 5.4% compared to 2023.
Organic Revenue Growth: 3.3% in the quarter.
Adjusted Operating Margin: Increased by 100 basis points.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Increased by 100 basis points.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.16, an increase of 11.3% versus the prior year.
Available Cash Flow: $388 million year-to-date, a 21.1% increase versus last year.
Americas Segment Revenue: $782.4 million, up 5.6% on a reported basis.
International Segment Revenue: $184.7 million, up 4.4% on a reported basis.
Share Repurchases: Approximately $40 million in the quarter.
Cash Returned to Shareholders: Approximately $42 million in dividends in the third quarter.
Release Date: October 24, 2024
Positive Points
Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) reported a 5.4% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, driven by price, volume, and acquisitions.
The company achieved a 100 basis point increase in both adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin, showcasing strong operational execution.
Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) raised its full-year guidance for EPS, reflecting confidence in its financial performance.
The company continues to invest in organic growth, highlighted by the launch of the Von Duprin 70 Series, a new product line of exit devices.
Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) successfully closed the acquisition of SOSS Door Hardware, expected to be accretive to EPS in 2025, enhancing its mechanical portfolio.
Negative Points
The Americas segment experienced a decline in electronics revenue, down high single digits compared to Q3 last year.
International organic revenue growth was relatively flat, indicating challenges in achieving growth outside the Americas.
The residential business in the Americas showed only low single-digit growth, reflecting a slower recovery in this segment.
Higher tax rates posed a headwind, partially offsetting the positive impacts of operational performance and capital deployment.
The multifamily market in the Americas is expected to remain soft, potentially impacting future growth in this segment.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you provide insights into the visibility of the Americas non-residential business over the next 12 months based on specification activity? A: John Stone, President and CEO, explained that the non-residential market remains stable, with institutional markets leading the way. Indicators like municipal bond issuance suggest continued spending in education, which aligns with Allegion's focus on safety and security. Residential specification activity is not a focus, as Allegion primarily participates in the aftermarket.
Q: How is Allegion's productivity journey progressing compared to pre-COVID levels, and what are the opportunities for plant utilization as we enter 2025? A: Michael Wagnes, CFO, noted that Allegion has improved productivity significantly since the supply chain challenges of 2021 and early 2022. The company continues to drive price and productivity to cover inflation and fund investments, resulting in margin expansion.
Q: What is the outlook for the residential market in 2025, considering interest rate changes and market dynamics? A: Michael Wagnes highlighted that Allegion's residential business is primarily aftermarket, with two-thirds of sales in this segment. The company expects residential markets to grow next year, with quicker responses to interest rate changes compared to institutional markets.
Q: What is the medium-term growth assumption for the electronics market, and how does Allegion view this segment for 2025? A: John Stone stated that despite recent volatility, Allegion expects electronics to be a high-single to low-double-digit growth driver over the cycle. The company anticipates a more normal competitive environment in 2025, with continued growth in electronics adoption and replacement cycles.
Q: How does Allegion view the M&A pipeline for 2025, and what are the expectations for acquisitions? A: John Stone expressed excitement about the M&A pipeline, noting that the environment is favorable for strategic acquisitions. Allegion plans to continue disciplined capital deployment, focusing on accretive acquisitions and share repurchases to benefit shareholders.
