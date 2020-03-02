All the ways coronavirus is hitting the sports world

The spread of coronavirus is wreaking havoc on a broad swath of the global economy, as major companies like Alibaba, Apple, Boeing, McDonalds, and Walmart have all issued warnings about the hit their earnings will take.

And now concerns about the spread of the virus are sending shockwaves across the sports world as well, though it is admittedly an impact area that takes a back seat to loss of life. Still, a huge number of businesses and individuals in sports will be affected.

Sports apparel and sneaker giants issue warnings

Sports apparel companies were the first in the sports world to sound the alarm, which makes sense considering how much of their goods they source from China. On Feb. 4, Nike warned that the coronavirus would have a “material impact” on its business in China.

To say that China is a big part of Nike’s (NKE) global strategy is an understatement. Former CEO Mark Parker said in 2019 that “Nike is a brand of China, for China,” and the sales numbers back it up: Nike sources 25% of its apparel from China, and around 18% of Nike’s quarterly revenue comes from China. In Q2 Nike’s business in Greater China grew by 23%.

New Nike CEO John Donahoe, who took the reins in January, begins his role at a pivotal moment, under considerable pressure. When it comes to coronavirus, “In the short term, we expect the situation to have a material impact on our operations in Greater China,” Donahoe said in February. “However, Nike’s brand and business momentum with the Chinese consumer remains strong, as reflected in the continued strength of our Nike digital commerce business.”

In response to coronavirus, Nike temporarily shut down approximately half of its brand-owned stores in China, and the stores that were not closed in the region ran on reduced hours. On March 2 Nike decided to close its European headquarters located in the Netherlands for two days after an employee was infected with the coronavirus, according to ANP, a Dutch news agency. Last month HSBC downgraded Nike from Buy to Hold due to the potential impact of the coronavirus.

Under Armour came next. On Feb. 11, Under Armour warned that coronavirus would cause a $50 million to $60 million hit to its revenue in Q1. China has been a silver lining amid Under Armour’s (UA) losing streak in the past two years, with sales there growing as North America sales decline. The stock, which had rebounded considerably in 2019, took a hit after starting off 2020 (and new CEO Patrik Frisk’s tenure) with an earnings miss, and the brand’s problems go way beyond coronavirus. Frisk put the situation plainly: “I’m not satisfied with where we are today.”

Later in February, Adidas (ADDYY) and Puma (PUMSY) both raised coronavirus red flags.

Adidas acknowledged that its business activity in China was down 85% since the Chinese New Year on Jan. 25, a staggering decline.

Puma, headquartered just across the Aurach River from Adidas in Herzogenaurach, Germany, is feeling the coronavirus hit as well. The brand, which has been experiencing a renaissance of sorts in America, warned that it expects to see an impact from the virus on sales and profits in Q1, though the brand is still aiming to hit its original 2020 targets.

By Feb. 20, Puma was feeling “more optimistic about the situation,” a Puma spokesperson said in a statement to Yahoo Finance. “Most of our factories in China are operational… More than half of our stores are closed, as per local authorities’ request. We have seen an increase of e-commerce demand in China, but because of logistics restrictions, it is difficult to fulfill the orders.”

Graphic by David Foster/Yahoo Finance More