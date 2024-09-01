Alkane Resources' (ASX:ALK) Problems Go Beyond Weak Profit

A lackluster earnings announcement from Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) last week didn't sink the stock price. Our analysis suggests that along with soft profit numbers, investors should be aware of some other underlying weaknesses in the numbers.

Examining Cashflow Against Alkane Resources' Earnings

One key financial ratio used to measure how well a company converts its profit to free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio. To get the accrual ratio we first subtract FCF from profit for a period, and then divide that number by the average operating assets for the period. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

As a result, a negative accrual ratio is a positive for the company, and a positive accrual ratio is a negative. That is not intended to imply we should worry about a positive accrual ratio, but it's worth noting where the accrual ratio is rather high. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".

Alkane Resources has an accrual ratio of 0.41 for the year to June 2024. As a general rule, that bodes poorly for future profitability. And indeed, during the period the company didn't produce any free cash flow whatsoever. Even though it reported a profit of AU$17.7m, a look at free cash flow indicates it actually burnt through AU$83m in the last year. We saw that FCF was AU$3.7m a year ago though, so Alkane Resources has at least been able to generate positive FCF in the past.

Our Take On Alkane Resources' Profit Performance

As we discussed above, we think Alkane Resources' earnings were not supported by free cash flow, which might concern some investors. For this reason, we think that Alkane Resources' statutory profits may be a bad guide to its underlying earnings power, and might give investors an overly positive impression of the company. Sadly, its EPS was down over the last twelve months. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Alkane Resources.

This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of Alkane Resources' profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

